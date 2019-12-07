Creighton provides Huskers with stark education in blowout rivalry win

"Give Creighton credit. They obviously came out and threw the first punch, and the second, third and fourth punches as well. And we just didn't handle it well. And again, we've talked about it a lot with this group — we've got to find a way to battle through the tough times," Hoiberg said. "We've got players that, we've got to find a way to learn from it and be better the next time we step on the floor. We're going to have to have a great week (of practice) heading into another tough environment Friday at Indiana.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We've got a heck of a stretch that we're going through right now, and we've got to find a way to compete better."

Creighton led 20-4 eight minutes into the game. It was 27-4 a couple of minutes later. In a score reminiscent of the 2013 game, it was 37-7 with 6:10 still to play in the opening 20 minutes.

At one point, Hoiberg called timeouts 26 seconds apart. After the second, which came after the Huskers didn’t execute in the half court on offense and got beat in transition going the other way, Hoiberg threw his hands in the air as his players came to the sideline.

"I wanted to take eight more on the next eight possessions, but I didn't have them," Hoiberg quipped. "You only get five."