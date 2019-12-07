Creighton blitzes Nebraska in opening minutes, cruises to 19-point win

OMAHA — This wasn’t 38-8.
But it wasn’t far off.
Nebraska’s rebuilt basketball program got an education in what the Husker-Creighton rivalry means to the other side Saturday as Creighton dominated the game’s opening 16 minutes and cruised to a 95-76 win at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
A 10-0 Nebraska run to end the game kept the final margin from being one of the largest in a Creighton victory in the series between the teams. The Huskers outscored the Bluejays 54-47 in the second half.
But, it was a rout from the start.
Nebraska missed its first eight shots while Creighton hit a pair of three-pointers in its first three possessions. The Jays’ Damien Jefferson, who came into the game 1-for-15 from three-point range, hit two in the opening minutes, and Creighton led 10-0 before Nebraska got on the board.
Creighton led 20-4 eight minutes into the game. It was 27-4 a couple minutes later.
In the 2013 matchup between the teams, Creighton bolted to a 38-8 lead with about seven minutes left in the first half. Saturday, it was 37-7 with 6:10 still to play in the opening 20 minutes.
At one point, NU coach Fred Hoiberg called timeouts 26 seconds apart. After the second, which came after the Huskers didn’t execute in the half court on offense and got beat in transition going the other way, Hoiberg threw his hands in the air as his players came to the sideline.
When Cam Mack made NU’s first free throw with about five minutes left in the half, the Creighton student section was quick to mock him and the Huskers with a round of applause.
Nebraska didn’t score on consecutive possessions until 3:23 remained in the first half, and those two buckets only cut Creighton’s lead to 42-14.
And it took NU hitting five of its last seven shots of the half to edge its made field goal total (eight) past its turnover total (six).
Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska (4-5) with 14 points and five rebounds. Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Cam Mack each scored 12, while Matej Kavas had 11 and Jervay Green scored 10 to go with six rebounds.
Marcus Zegarowski led Creighton (7-2) with 30 points. Ty-Shon Alexander added 22 for the Jays, who hit 13 three-pointers.
