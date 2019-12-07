Creighton blitzes Nebraska in opening minutes, cruises to 19-point win

OMAHA — This wasn’t 38-8.

But it wasn’t far off.

Nebraska’s rebuilt basketball program got an education in what the Husker-Creighton rivalry means to the other side Saturday as Creighton dominated the game’s opening 16 minutes and cruised to a 95-76 win at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

A 10-0 Nebraska run to end the game kept the final margin from being one of the largest in a Creighton victory in the series between the teams. The Huskers outscored the Bluejays 54-47 in the second half.

But, it was a rout from the start.

Nebraska missed its first eight shots while Creighton hit a pair of three-pointers in its first three possessions. The Jays’ Damien Jefferson, who came into the game 1-for-15 from three-point range, hit two in the opening minutes, and Creighton led 10-0 before Nebraska got on the board.

Creighton led 20-4 eight minutes into the game. It was 27-4 a couple minutes later.

In the 2013 matchup between the teams, Creighton bolted to a 38-8 lead with about seven minutes left in the first half. Saturday, it was 37-7 with 6:10 still to play in the opening 20 minutes.