Creighton blitzes mistake-prone Huskers in second half of another blowout in Omaha

Then it all came apart for the Huskers.

Creighton outscored NU 30-7 over the next eight minutes, reminiscent of the 37-7 start to last season's game and the 38-8 beginning in 2013, the last time the Huskers wore black alternate jerseys against the Bluejays.

The avalanches in those two games came in the first half. In 2020, with Creighton not playing artificial crowd noise during gameplay like Nebraska does at its home games, every word from both teams could be heard from well above the court.

It sounded a lot like a scrimmage. And it eventually looked like one, too. Nebraska committed 25 turnovers, with Creighton scoring 38 points off those giveaways.

Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 26 points and nine rebounds, while Trey McGowens scored 15 and Dalano Banton had 12 points and seven boards.

Marcus Zegarowski led Creighton with 22 points. Denzel Mahoney added 20 as the Jays put five players in double figures and shot 52% from the field, including nearly 61% in the second half.

Check back for updates to this story.

