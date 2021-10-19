Consistency during offseason grind is on Fred Hoiberg's mind as this year's group nears first exhibition

"You've just got to be consistent. It's a job at the end of the day — you've got to come in and perform, regardless. You just got to be consistent every day."

Consistency of performance is rather high, maybe at the top, of Hoiberg's to-do list this fall. Pushing through the grind of the offseason is maybe the best possible test where a player's mindset of consistency is.

"Back in the old days, when I played, it was pickup all summer, pickup in the fall, October 15 hit, and man, we were so excited for that first practice," Hoiberg said. "But now there’s so much time, that first practice rolls around, the guys walk in dragging a little bit just because of the time we spent together.

"So you just have to try to keep it fresh, try to keep it as competitive as possible and hope your guys respond and take steps in the right direction every day, which I think we have."

Wilhelm Breidenbach, a laid-back freshman from California, agreed that the six weeks' worth of workouts could be long but also spun things positively.