Connection to McGowens brothers, 'great' relationship with Hoiberg helps Huskers land 2023 guard Chase Clemmons

The first piece of Nebraska basketball's 2023 recruiting class is in place.

Chase Clemmons, a three-star point guard from Atlanta, announced Friday he was committing to the Huskers.

Clemmons picked Nebraska over Houston and Tennessee State. He also had Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee in his final six schools when he narrowed his list in February.

Committing at 1:09 p.m. Eastern time — Clemmons' birthday is January 9 — the Georgia native gives the Huskers a true point guard recruit at a position where NU has struggled to find the right fit in Hoiberg's first three seasons.

"I just felt like it was the right time. Me and Coach (Fred) Hoiberg, had been talking for the past week or two, and we built a better connection — better than we already had — because I already had a great relationship with Coach Hoiberg," Clemmons said Friday. "And then Nebraska, I felt like it was so family-oriented. That's so big to me, because I'm a family guy. So I just felt like it was comfortable and felt like it was the right fit.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Clemmons is considered a consensus three-star prospect according to most national recruiting services.

He also has a connection to Nebraska. Clemmons is close friends with Trey and Bryce McGowens, both of whom recently made the jump from NU to professional basketball. The three have known each other since birth, and refer to each other as family even though they're not related by blood.

In fact, Clemmons last year transferred to Legacy Early College to continue his prep career. That's the same school at which Bryce McGowens starred before becoming Nebraska's first-ever five-star high school recruit.

The brothers talked with Clemmons about their experience at NU. Trey filled Clemmons in on how Nebraska's medical staff helped him recover from a broken foot suffered early in the 2021-22 season. All that information helped lead Clemmons to NU.

"I talked to Trey and Bryce almost every day," Clemmons said. "They talked to me about Nebraska, but really, Bryce just told me, 'Go wherever makes you happy.'"

Clemmons was also in Lincoln in October for an official visit. Despite originally being recruited by former NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who extended a scholarship offer in October of 2020, Clemmons stuck with NU through the offseason departures of Abdelmassih and Doc Sadler, and the hiring of new assistant coach Adam Howard.

A consistent message from Nebraska during the changes helped keep Clemmons in the fold.

"Even with what happened with the coaching staff, they still contacted me, checked on me, checked on how I was doing with school," Clemmons said. "So that was important, because that showed they really care."

