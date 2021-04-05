Commitment from 7-footer Lithuanian vaults Huskers into uncharted spot in recruiting rankings

The Nebraska men's basketball team received a commitment from 2021 center Oleg Kojenets, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday morning.

A native of Lithuania, Kojenets is a bit of a mystery man. He has very little presence on social media and has not yet appeared to make his commitment public.

However, at 7 feet and 220 pounds, he will provide the Huskers with a projectable frame and depth in the frontcourt. He played this past season at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, but the program was limited to just nine games because of COVID-19 interruptions.

Kojenets is considered a three-star prospect according to the 247 Sports composite, which ranks him as the No. 191 player in the country. As recently as September, Kojenets was considered a top-100 recruit nationally by 247 Sports before the pandemic-interrupted season limited his opportunities for exposure. Rivals also considers him a three-star recruit.

With his addition, Nebraska vaulted into rarely seen territory for its men's basketball program when it comes to recruiting rankings.