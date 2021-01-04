Coming off suspension, Husker forward Walker plans to help immediately without overthinking

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Walker was originally suspended for 16 games this season by the NCAA for a violation of team and NCAA rules while he was playing for UT. The suspension twice has been reduced, and Nebraska, at 4-7 overall and 0-4 in the Big Ten, now hopes Walker's availability beginning with its game against Purdue (7-5, 2-3) could be the impetus to improved overall play and, yes, some victories.

"This team is an amazing team," Walker said. "I feel like we're right there. I'm not saying I'm the guy, but hopefully I can be the guy to help us get a little more energy, help us get a little more confidence, maybe help us come together a little more. We're a good team. We're not going to hang our heads. We're going to keep fighting."

He said he "made a mistake" at Tennessee that led to his suspension, and the long wait to get to this point.

"There was nothing I could do personally about it," he said of the wait. "I've just been in the gym, focusing on my teammates and just doing what I can to be a leader."