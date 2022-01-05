'The ball stopped going in the hoop': Late second half cold spell sends Husker men's hoops to 0-4 in Big Ten

"Still a six-point game with seven minutes left, and the ball just stopped going in the hoop," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio show on the Huskers Radio Network. "We had a couple that went in and out, hit every part of the rim, just unfortunately didn't fall and they took advantage on the other end."

Only a late spurt of of four makes in its final five attempts got NU above 40% shooting after halftime. Nebraska finished 7-for-23 (30%) from three-point range.

It was reminiscent of Nebraska's loss at Indiana one month prior, when NU shot 38% from the floor and 23% from three-point range in a 13-point loss.

"It's how it is for us right now. It's how the ball is bouncing," Hoiberg said. "We've still got to take the good ones. We still had a couple bad possessions, bad shots, and we've got to limit those.

"End of clock, yes. But middle of the clock, early clock, we can't take those. And we're going to continue to sub (guys out) and try to get our guys to understand that."

On Wednesday, Derrick Walker tied his career high with 16 points on 8-for-9 shooting for Nebraska. Kobe Webster added 13 points and four rebounds off the bench. C.J. Wilcher came off the bench to score 10 points.