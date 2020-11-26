Cold-shooting Huskers fall to Nevada after late three-pointer

Nevada forward K.J. Hymes, Jr. (left) battles for a rebound with Nebraska guards Dalano Banton and Teddy Allen in the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nevada's Tré Coleman celebrates behind Nebraska's Dalano Banton in the closing minutes of the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nevada's Grant Sherfield hit a three-pointer with 7.1 seconds left to lift Nevada to a 69-66 win over a cold-shooting Nebraska men's basketball team Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sherfield scored the Wolf Pack's final five points, making a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left to tie the game at 66.
Nebraska attempted a school-record 41 three-pointers in the loss, making nine. The Huskers shot 29% for the game, including an 8:10 stretch in the second half during which NU went 0-for-11 from the field and saw Nevada erase a 10-point Husker lead.
Nebraska had put together a 14-2 run to take a 55-45 lead with 9:34 left. From there, the Huskers went 2-for-14 from the floor to end the game.
Dalano Banton led Nebraska (1-1) with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Teddy Allen added 17 points, six boards and five steals, while Kobe Webster finished with 13 points and three steals.
Nebraska will host North Dakota State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Check back for photos and updates to this story.
