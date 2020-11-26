 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cold-shooting Huskers fall to Nevada after late three-pointer
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story
NEVADA 69, HUSKER MEN 66

Cold-shooting Huskers fall to Nevada after late three-pointer

{{featured_button_text}}

Nevada's Grant Sherfield hit a three-pointer with 7.1 seconds left to lift Nevada to a 69-66 win over a cold-shooting Nebraska men's basketball team Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sherfield scored the Wolf Pack's final five points, making a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left to tie the game at 66.

Nebraska attempted a school-record 41 three-pointers in the loss, making nine. The Huskers shot 29% for the game, including an 8:10 stretch in the second half during which NU went 0-for-11 from the field and saw Nevada erase a 10-point Husker lead.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska had put together a 14-2 run to take a 55-45 lead with 9:34 left. From there, the Huskers went 2-for-14 from the floor to end the game.

Dalano Banton led Nebraska (1-1) with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Teddy Allen added 17 points, six boards and five steals, while Kobe Webster finished with 13 points and three steals.

Nebraska will host North Dakota State at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Check back for photos and updates to this story.

Download PDF Box: Nevada 69, Nebraska 66

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

MEN'S HOOPS THURSDAY

Nevada 69, Nebraska 66

View Comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hoiberg describes situation around team's schedule and previews team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News