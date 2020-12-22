Cold shooting does Huskers in again as No. 9 Wisconsin pulls away in second half of Big Ten opener

The Huskers shot 33% from the floor Tuesday, and just 29% from three point range. There were more missed free throws — NU was 9-for-17 at the line while Wisconsin was 15-for-15.

On a night when NU's defense was more than good enough — Wisconsin shot 40% from the floor while missing 15 of its first 16 shots and scoring just three points in the first 11-plus minutes of the game — the Huskers' shots, once again, wouldn't fall.

It led to Nebraska's 17th consecutive road loss in Big Ten games, dating back to the 2018-19 season.

"We just need to take the lid off the rim and knock down some shots. And I'm confident we've got the guys in that locker room that can make that happen," Hoiberg said. "But playing this team, in this type of game on the road, I was proud of them. I was proud of the way they came out and played with the intensity that they played with for 40 minutes."

Wisconsin was coming off an 85-48 blowout of then-No. 23 Louisville, the Badgers' most lopsided victory over a top-25 team in program history. The Badgers as of Tuesday were the only team in the country to rank in the top 10 nationally in both offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom's metrics.

But there Nebraska was, with a 21-11 first-half lead, late in the first half.