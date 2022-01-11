Close again, and no cigar again for Husker hoops as Illinois pulls away in final four minutes

The fight returned for Nebraska.

The same old issues never left.

After pulling into a tie with No. 25 Illinois with less than four minutes to go, Nebraska immediately surrendered a 7-0 run with the same issues that have handicapped it all year.

The final result was an 81-71 Illinois victory Tuesday that showed once again, when it wants to, Nebraska can play with anyone in the conference, even if the Huskers can't get out of their own way.

In a taut second half during which neither team led by more than five points until Illinois took control late, Nebraska (6-11, 0-6 Big Ten) hung around and weathered adversity as well as it had all season.

Freshman Bryce McGowens, after drawing the third and fourth fouls on imposing Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, knocked down both ends of a 1-and-1 to tie the game at 65 with 3:57 to go.

What followed: three Illinois offensive rebounds and a basket; a blocked Nebraska layup, an Illinois alley-oop; a Nebraska turnover; and an Illini three-pointer to put Illinois up 72-65 in just 90 seconds.