Christmas Day matchup with Michigan highlights Huskers' Big Ten hoops schedule; Golden Window Classic slate set

At long last, most of the Nebraska men's basketball team's schedule became public Wednesday.

Over the course of about four hours Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, the Big Ten released its conference schedule for each team, South Dakota announced it was coming to Lincoln for a nonconference game, and the Golden Window Classic at Pinnacle Bank Arena revealed the schedule for next week's event.

Nebraska will open Big Ten play Dec. 21 at Wisconsin as part of a 20-game league slate.

The schedule features two sets of "collapsible byes" during the weeks of Jan. 18-21 and Jan. 25-28, along with Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5, to allow flexibility should games need to be rescheduled. There will also be four games played on Christmas Day, including Nebraska's home game against Michigan.

Nebraska will play seven conference foes twice: Wisconsin, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State. The Huskers will play single games against Indiana, Rutgers and Michigan at home, and against Iowa, Northwestern and Ohio State on the road.

It's the Big Ten, which means the slate of games is a gantlet. In all, the Huskers will play 10 conference games against teams ranked in the Associated Press preseason top 25.