Verge got cooking early, with nine points in the first seven minutes. In one sequence, he sent Kobe Webster stumbling after a crossover, hit the jumper, stole the ball from Webster on the other end, and got it ahead to Bryce McGowens, who tossed the ball off the backboard for his older brother Trey to finish.

Then Tominaga took his turn.

He hit a three from the First National Bank Logo about 26 feet from the basket for his first points. A few minutes later, he kept Verge in front of him as Verge tried to victimize another teammate, then came down and hit a three, and hit another one possession later to bring the crowd to its feet.

He pulled up from the Panhandle in the Nebraska silhouette at midcourt and drained one. He threw down a dunk late in the scrimmage.

Afterwards he did a television interview for the Japanese media.

Tominaga’s White team beat Verge’s Red squad 69-55 in the 20-minute workout, with everyone but Lat Mayen, who watched from the bench, getting in on the action. Mayen sat as he continues to deal with a back issue.