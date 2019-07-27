Ouedraogo plays 12 minutes for France

Nebraska signee Yvan Ouedraogo went scoreless in 12 minutes of playing time as his French national team opened the FIBA U18 European Championships with a 66-52 win over Slovenia.

The 6-foot-9 Ouedraogo was 0-for-2 from the field for the French team, and finished with one rebound.

France, 1-0 in pool play, will take on Greece, the host country, at 1:15 p.m. central time Sunday.