Cheatham, Burke power Husker hoops to win over South Florida in Cayman Islands

Haanif Cheatham scored a career-high 26 points, Dachon Burke added 21, and Nebraska used a 15-2 second-half run to knock off South Florida 74-61 Wednesday in the third-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Burke and Cheatham each went 8-for-11 from the floor, with Cheatham knocking down nine of his 11 free throws.

After South Florida cut an eight-point Nebraska lead to 63-62 with four minutes left, Burke hit a pair of three-pointers — the second a 25-footer in which he sized up his defender and pulled up — in three possessions to help Nebraska regain momentum.

Nebraska was able to keep the lead at four points or more the rest of the way. The Huskers shot 55 percent from the field, 43 percent from three-point range, most importantly 74 percent (14-for-19) at the free throw line.

Cheatham and Burke were the only Nebraska players in double figures. Cam Mack, who came off the bench for the first time this season, finished with five points, four rebounds and seven assists.

David Collins led South Florida with 16 points while Laquincy Rideau, who was on the Gardner-Webb team that beat Nebraska in 2016 before transferring, finished with 15 points.