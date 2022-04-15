Caruthers, director of player development for Husker hoops, takes assistant coach job at Missouri State

Buzzy Caruthers, the director of player development for the Nebraska men's basketball team, is leaving Lincoln to become an assistant coach at Missouri State.

Missouri State announced the hiring of Caruthers on Friday.

Caruthers spent three seasons with Nebraska, joining Fred Hoiberg's staff in 2019. The Kansas City native also had stops at Lincoln University and Maryville University — both in Missouri — before coming to NU.

Caruthers has also spent time at the junior college level, and in the offseason, he works in skill development for professional players, including former Husker Shavon Shields, and former Missouri State star Kyle Weems.

At Nebraska, Caruthers also served as an analyst for Husker games that were streamed on BTN+.

