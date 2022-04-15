 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Caruthers, director of player development for Husker hoops, takes assistant coach job at Missouri State

  • Updated
  • 0
NU men's basketball, 12.29

Nebraska director of player development Buzzy Caruthers (center) has taken an assistant coaching job at Missouri State.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Buzzy Caruthers, the director of player development for the Nebraska men's basketball team, is leaving Lincoln to become an assistant coach at Missouri State.

Missouri State announced the hiring of Caruthers on Friday.

Caruthers spent three seasons with Nebraska, joining Fred Hoiberg's staff in 2019. The Kansas City native also had stops at Lincoln University and Maryville University — both in Missouri — before coming to NU.

Caruthers has also spent time at the junior college level, and in the offseason, he works in skill development for professional players, including former Husker Shavon Shields, and former Missouri State star Kyle Weems.

At Nebraska, Caruthers also served as an analyst for Husker games that were streamed on BTN+.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News