Burke, Mack will not travel with Huskers to Big Ten tournament; Mack away from team for 'personal matter'

Burke also had one of the highlights of NU's season, an exclamation point dunk near the end of Nebraska's 76-70 win over Iowa, and was playing some of his best basketball at the end of the season — he shot 50% from three-point range and averaged 16.4 points per game over his final five games.

Mack, a 6-2 sophomore, averaged 12 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 28 games, but has missed each of the past two after being suspended for separate reasons.

Mack was second in the conference in assists per game behind Michigan's Zavier Simpson, who led the nation in that category and had four double-doubles in conference play.

Hoiberg did mention the possibility of adding a walk-on to the roster for the Big Ten tournament, but didn't have anything finalized on that front as of late Tuesday morning.

Otherwise, NU will be playing with the same seven players it had available for Minnesota on Saturday.

"The guys going out there, of the seven, four are freshmen and this is their first opportunity to go out there and play in a conference tournament like this. Hopefully we play with great effort."

Cheatham said he thinks the undermanned group will do just that.

"Everybody is 0-0 and we've just got to focus on the people that we've got with us and go out there and focus on playing against Indiana for 40 minutes straight," he said.

