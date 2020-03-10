Burke, Mack will not travel with Huskers to Big Ten tournament; Mack away from team for 'personal matter'

Nebraska will be shorthanded again when it opens Big Ten tournament play in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.
Point guard Cam Mack and guard Dachon Burke, the pair of Huskers who were suspended indefinitely over the weekend, won't travel with Nebraska to the Big Ten tournament, NU coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed on Tuesday morning before the team left for the airport.
Hoiberg said that Mack is not currently with the team and is home dealing with a "personal matter."
"That's all I'll say about that at this time," Hoiberg said. "We wish him all the best and respect his privacy at this time."
The coach also confirmed he met with Burke on Monday. Burke then announced in a tweet just before 2 a.m. Tuesday that "I've decided my best course of action moving forward is to focus on my academics and prepare for graduation," and it appears his days with the Huskers men's basketball team could be coming to a close.
However, Hoiberg said he wasn't prepared to make any further announcements about the future status of either player with the program.
Burke is a junior, eligibility-wise, after sitting out last season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules after coming to Nebraska from Robert Morris. He is on track to graduate this spring and would be able to transfer freely to another program if he chooses.
He traveled to Minnesota with the team for the regular-season finale before he and guard Cam Mack were indefinitely suspended and sent back to Lincoln before the game.
Burke cited missing curfew as the reason he was indefinitely suspended.
In his statement, Burke thanked University of Nebraska president Ted Carter, athletic director Bill Moos, coach Fred Hoiberg and "the loyal Husker fan base."
"You will always have a special place in my heart," he said of the NU fans.
"We agreed about him really focusing on academics right now," Hoiberg said. "I'll meet with Dachon on Monday, just like I'll meet with all of our players, which we'll do for after-the-season meetings."
The Orange, New Jersey, native was one of two holdovers from Tim Miles' final Nebraska team, along with Thorir Thorbjarnarson.
Burke, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard, averaged 12.2 points per game this season to rank second on the team in scoring behind Haanif Cheatham. He started 27 of the 29 games in which he played. He finished the regular season second in the Big Ten in steals per game.
He scored a season-high 25 points at Indiana back in December, hitting a three-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.
Burke also had one of the highlights of NU's season, an exclamation point dunk near the end of Nebraska's 76-70 win over Iowa, and was playing some of his best basketball at the end of the season — he shot 50% from three-point range and averaged 16.4 points per game over his final five games.
Mack, a 6-2 sophomore, averaged 12 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 28 games, but has missed each of the past two after being suspended for separate reasons.
Mack was second in the conference in assists per game behind Michigan's Zavier Simpson, who led the nation in that category and had four double-doubles in conference play.
Hoiberg did mention the possibility of adding a walk-on to the roster for the Big Ten tournament, but didn't have anything finalized on that front as of late Tuesday morning.
Otherwise, NU will be playing with the same seven players it had available for Minnesota on Saturday.
"The guys going out there, of the seven, four are freshmen and this is their first opportunity to go out there and play in a conference tournament like this. Hopefully we play with great effort."
Cheatham said he thinks the undermanned group will do just that.
"Everybody is 0-0 and we've just got to focus on the people that we've got with us and go out there and focus on playing against Indiana for 40 minutes straight," he said.
