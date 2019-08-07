Dachon Burke and Haanif Cheatham each scored 20 points as the Nebraska men's basketball team knocked off Silute BC 83-58 Wednesday in Italy.
Cheatham scored seven of Nebraska's first 13 points against the Lithuanian professional club, which led the Huskers much of the first quarter until NU went in front for good with a 21-5 run spanning the first and second quarters.
Nebraska led 59-48 going to the fourth quarter before outscoring Silute BC 24-10 over the game's final 10 minutes.
"We started off sluggish. Watching on shots. We’re so small, everybody has to engage and rebound, put a body on someone. Our switching and talking was bad early, but that second group that came in at the start of the game kind of ignited us a little bit," NU assistant coach Armon Gates told the Husker Sports Radio Network after the game. "We’ve just got to continue to grow. We’re still getting familiar with each other, so I think that’s going to be huge."
Burke and Cheatham were the only two Huskers to reach double figures, but 10 of 12 players who saw action scored. Matej Kavas hit a trio of three-pointers for his nine points, Samari Curtis added eight, Shamiel Stevenson and Jervay Green each scored six and Thorir Thorbjarnarson finished with five.
Kavas and Cheatham were the only two players who started Nebraska's first game of the trip to also start the second. Joining them in the starting lineup Wednesday were Curtis, Stevenson and Kevin Cross.
The same two teams will play again Thursday, with tip set for 11 a.m.