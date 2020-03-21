Burke becomes second Husker hoops player to enter transfer portal

It seemed to become a little more than a formality before the season ended, and now it’s almost certain: Nebraska guard Dachon Burke will not return to the Husker men's basketball team.

Burke entered the transfer portal Saturday, a source confirmed to the Journal Star. The move comes four days after teammate Jervay Green did the same.

A player can still return to school after entering his name into the portal, but those instances are rare. And Burke gave a fairly clear picture of his intentions even before Nebraska had played its final game.

Husker basketball player Jervay Green enters transfer portal A source told the Journal Star that Jervay Green is no longer with the team and has entered the transfer portal.

One of two holdovers from Tim Miles' final Nebraska team, along with Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Burke earned a reputation during his sit-out year as a dogged worker, someone who pushed players such as James Palmer in practice.

And Burke certainly had his moments in a Nebraska uniform: his 25 total points and three-pointer with 2 seconds left to force overtime at Indiana; the exclamation-point dunk near the end of Nebraska’s 76-70 victory over Iowa that turned out to be NU’s final win of the season.

He was also playing some of his best basketball at the end of the year — he shot 50% from three-point range and averaged 16.4 points per game over his final five games.