Burke becomes second Husker hoops player to enter transfer portal

It seemed to become a little more than a formality before the season ended, and now it’s almost certain: Nebraska guard Dachon Burke will not return to the Husker men's basketball team.
Burke entered the transfer portal Saturday, a source confirmed to the Journal Star. The move comes four days after teammate Jervay Green did the same.
A player can still return to school after entering his name into the portal, but those instances are rare. And Burke gave a fairly clear picture of his intentions even before Nebraska had played its final game.
A source told the Journal Star that Jervay Green is no longer with the team and has entered the transfer portal.
One of two holdovers from Tim Miles' final Nebraska team, along with Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Burke earned a reputation during his sit-out year as a dogged worker, someone who pushed players such as James Palmer in practice.
And Burke certainly had his moments in a Nebraska uniform: his 25 total points and three-pointer with 2 seconds left to force overtime at Indiana; the exclamation-point dunk near the end of Nebraska’s 76-70 victory over Iowa that turned out to be NU’s final win of the season.
He was also playing some of his best basketball at the end of the year — he shot 50% from three-point range and averaged 16.4 points per game over his final five games.
But Burke’s season also ended in disappointment. He traveled with the team to Minnesota for Nebraska’s regular-season finale against the Gophers, before he and point guard Cam Mack were sent home the day before the game for a violation of team rules.
You have free articles remaining.
Then, just before 2 a.m. on March 10 he announced on social media that he wouldn’t be with the Huskers at the Big Ten Tournament in a statement that read a lot like a goodbye.
March 10, 2020
In his statement, Burke thanked University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, athletic director Bill Moos, NU men's hoops coach Fred Hoiberg and "the loyal Husker fan base."
"You will always have a special place in my heart," he wrote of the NU fans.
He also wrote that he planned to “focus on my academics and prepare for graduation.”
That statement came after Burke met with Hoiberg the previous day.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard is a junior in eligibility after sitting out last season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules after coming to Nebraska from Robert Morris. He is on track to graduate this spring and would be immediately eligible should he indeed transfer to another program.
Burke started 27 of the 29 games in which he played, finishing as the team's second-leading scorer at 12.2 points per game. He was also second in the Big Ten in steals per game.
Burke’s departure means Nebraska now has one open scholarship for the 2020-21 season.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.