Buckeyes, Spartans top Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/1

Take a closer look at the current climate of each conference team as the brunt of the Big Ten schedule begins this week.

1. Ohio State (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

No league team had a more impressive start to the season than the Buckeyes, who have four wins over top-50 KenPom teams, three of them by double digits. The loss at Minnesota was a bit of a head-scratcher, and the offense went cold against West Virginia, but this is still the best team in the conference right now.

Up next: vs. Wisconsin Fri.; at Maryland Jan. 7.

2. Michigan State (10-3, 2-0)

Being the only undefeated team in the Big Ten should earn you something, right? The Spartans are once again leaning heavily on national player of the year candidate Cassius Winston, who is dealing with the unspeakable grief of his brother's death earlier this year.

Up next: vs. Illinois Thurs.; vs. Michigan Sun.

3. Michigan (10-3, 1-1)