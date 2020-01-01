Buckeyes, Spartans top Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/1

Take a closer look at the current climate of each conference team as the brunt of the Big Ten schedule begins this week.
1. Ohio State (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)
No league team had a more impressive start to the season than the Buckeyes, who have four wins over top-50 KenPom teams, three of them by double digits. The loss at Minnesota was a bit of a head-scratcher, and the offense went cold against West Virginia, but this is still the best team in the conference right now.
Up next: vs. Wisconsin Fri.; at Maryland Jan. 7.
2. Michigan State (10-3, 2-0)
Being the only undefeated team in the Big Ten should earn you something, right? The Spartans are once again leaning heavily on national player of the year candidate Cassius Winston, who is dealing with the unspeakable grief of his brother's death earlier this year.
Up next: vs. Illinois Thurs.; vs. Michigan Sun.
3. Michigan (10-3, 1-1)
No questions about Juwan Howard's coaching acumen so far. The Wolverines have given No. 1 Gonzaga its only loss, on a neutral floor, and also own wins over Creighton, Iowa State and North Carolina. Only Louisville, which spent part of this season atop the polls, has really controlled Michigan so far.
Up next: at Michigan State Sun.; vs. Purdue Jan. 9.
4. Penn State (11-2, 1-1)
The Nittany Lions' start is no fluke. This is a really talented team. Lamar Stephens is one of the best in the conference, and Mike Watkins provides a veteran post presence. This is Penn State's best start to a season since going 11-2 to begin the 2008-09 season.
Up next: vs. Iowa Sat.; at Rutgers Jan. 7.
5. Maryland (11-2, 1-1)
Mark Turgeon's seat will probably be warm all season, as evidenced by Terp fans' dismay over back-to-back losses to Penn State and Seton Hall (both on the road) in mid-December. Tell me if this sounds familiar: This is Turgeon's most talented team since he got to Maryland, and the pressure is on to produce a big-time season.
Up next: vs. Indiana Sat.; vs. Ohio State Jan. 7.
6. Iowa (10-3, 1-1)
The jury is still out on how Jordan Bohannon's absence will affect the Hawkeyes going forward, but since he last played in a blowout of Iowa State, Iowa has won a pair of games. Luka Garza has turned himself into one of the best big men in the country, and gives the Hawkeyes a physical presence they've lacked in the past.
Up next: at Penn State Sat.; at Nebraska Jan. 7.
7. Purdue (8-5, 1-1)
The Boilermakers' most lopsided loss this season has come against … Nebraska. That night may turn out to be a high-water mark for the Huskers. Purdue has played a really tough schedule, with three losses to top-26 KenPom teams and another to Texas.
Up next: vs. Minnesota Thurs.; at Illinois Sun.
8. Indiana (11-2, 1-1)
The have largely done what they're supposed to do, save for coughing up a big lead in the closing minutes of a home loss to Arkansas in which outstanding freshman and leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis didn't attempt a shot for the last nine minutes of the game.
Up next: at Maryland Sat.; vs. Northwestern Jan. 8.
9. Illinois (9-4, 1-1)
The Illini are a two-point home loss (to Miami) and a one-point road loss (to Maryland) away from knocking on the door of the top 25. Seven-foot, 290-pound freshman Kofi Cockburn is a monster, averaging 16 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
Up next: at Michigan State Thurs.; vs. Purdue Sun.
10. Wisconsin (8-5, 1-1)
It's been an odd start for Greg Gard's squad. Losses to Richmond and New Mexico, but also 20-point wins over Indiana and Tennessee. Now a brutal re-start to Big Ten play with the next five games coming against Ohio State, Illinois, Penn State, Maryland and Michigan State.
Up next: at Ohio State Fri.; vs. Illinois Jan. 8.
11. Minnesota (7-5, 1-1)
No real "bad" losses so far for the Gophers, just a lot of them. Plus a double-digit home win over Ohio State that has since sparked back-to-back blowout victories. Minnesota has yet to win a true road game this season.
Up next: at Purdue Thurs.; vs. Northwestern Sun.
12. Rutgers (10-3, 1-1)
The Scarlet Knights are going to be a tough out, especially at home, but the schedule so far has been Charmin-soft. Back-to-back impressive wins over Wisconsin and Seton Hall show how dangerous this crew can be, and Nebraska fans will get to see them up close Friday.
Up next: at Nebraska Fri.; vs. Penn State Jan. 7.
13. Nebraska (6-7, 1-1)
Who knows what you’ll get with the Huskers, whose only two wins since the start of December are against Purdue and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. A favorable early schedule gives NU a chance to build some momentum in the conference season.
Up next: vs. Rutgers Fri., vs. Iowa Jan. 7.
14. Northwestern (5-7, 0-2)
The Wildcats are the only Big Ten team with a 0-2 conference record, which is enough to land them behind the Huskers. Northwestern also has home losses to Merrimack (which is in its first season as a D-I program), Radford and, most recently, Hartford. All three of those losses are by double digits.
Up next: at Minnesota Sun., at Indiana Jan. 8.
