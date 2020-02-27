Unlucky 13: Huskers have no answer for Buckeyes, tie nearly 90-year-old mark for consecutive losses

Ohio State made nine of its first 11 shots, and things didn’t look good for Nebraska.
When the Buckeyes then missed 11 shots in a row and the Huskers couldn’t close the gap, NU’s fate was all but sealed.
At that point there were still 6 minutes left in the first half.
The Huskers (7-21, 2-15 Big Ten) tied a nearly 90-year-old record for consecutive losses Thursday night, falling behind by 21 points in the first half in a 75-54 loss to Ohio State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"I think this game (was) different from our past games, in that it wasn't really close at half," junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson said. "We had to come out and dig ourselves out right away. And even though we held them to way less points in the second half, the resistance at the beginning wasn't good enough so we couldn't really chop down at that lead."
The defeat was Nebraska’s 13th in a row, tying the program record for consecutive losses. The original 13-game streak spanned the 1931-32 and 1932-33 seasons.
It will take a win Sunday over the lone team trailing the Huskers in the Big Ten standings, Northwestern, to keep this Nebraska squad from having that record all to itself.
No. 23 Ohio State (19-9, 9-8) was locked in from the beginning.
Buckeyes guard Duane Washington, who had gone 7-for-29 from three-point range over his previous seven games, made three triples in three tries in the first 3 minutes of the game.
OSU’s defense pressured the Huskers well past the three-point line, disrupting NU’s pick-and-roll game. When the Huskers were able to penetrate, there was usually a Buckeye waiting — Ohio State blocked six shots in the first 20 minutes, and tied its season high with nine rejections. It also blocked nine Husker shots in the first meeting between the teams this season.
In the game’s opening 9 minutes, OSU went 9-for-11 from the field, 5-for-6 from three-point range and 3-for-3 at the free throw line, scoring 26 points and averaging more than 1.7 points per possession while building a 14-point lead.
NU coach Fred Hoiberg said he didn't feel his team's effort was lacking in the first 20 minutes. The Huskers followed the game plan. They battled on the boards. Ohio State just came out firing.
Then, suddenly the Buckeyes couldn’t throw it in the ocean.
Ohio State missed 11 straight shots. By the time it ended that streak, its lead was 14 points — Nebraska had failed to slice into its deficit despite forcing 11 consecutive missed shots.
"We talked a lot about the one game where we played maybe our best half of the season (at Maryland, a game NU lost by two) and we had a 13-point deficit there," Hoiberg said. "To be able to fight back on the road against the No. 1 team in our league, we talked about coming out with that same mentality.
"And it just wasn't the same."
From there, it became a case of what records Nebraska could avoid.
The first made three-pointer came from Jervay Green with 11:29 left, ensuring this wouldn’t be the first Nebraska team since December 2012 to go 0-fer from three-point range.
The Huskers finished 3-for-16 on three-pointers, its fewest made threes in a game this season. Over its past six games, NU is shooting 24.6% from beyond the arc.
When Cam Mack made a three-pointer with 7:22 left to get to 12 points, it ensured Nebraska would avoid being the first team since January 2012 to not have a single player score in double figures.
In one small bit of positivity, 17-year-old Yvan Ouedraogo finished with six rebounds to break Nebraska’s freshman record for rebounds in a season. His 172 this season are three more than Aleks Maric had in 2005.
Kaleb Wesson led Ohio State with 16 points and 18 rebounds. CJ Walker scored 15 points for the Buckeyes, while Washington finished with 14.
Dachon Burke paced NU with 13 points while Mack had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Jervay Green added nine points.
Nebraska wraps up the home portion of its schedule Sunday against Northwestern.
"We get one more opportunity in PBA and hopefully we can send the fans off with something to feel good about," Hoiberg said.
