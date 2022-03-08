Bryce McGowens named AP Big Ten newcomer of the year; OSU's Branham wins conference award

Bryce McGowens earned one Big Ten award and missed out on another on Tuesday.

The standout Nebraska freshman was named the Associated Press' newcomer of the year, but lost the conference's freshman of the year award to Ohio State's Malaki Branham.

Averaging 17.2 points per game, McGowens is the national scoring leader among true freshmen, and is tied for eighth in the Big Ten.

The first five-start recruit to join the Huskers straight out of high school, McGowens has lived up to his lofty billing. He leads Nebraska in scoring, is second in rebounding, and is third on the team in assists and blocked shots.

"You just look at what Bryce has meant to our team, and the way he has grown over the course of the year. And you can’t argue with his numbers," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said last week. "With what he’s done to continue to go out there and get better, and better, and better. And the adjustments that he has made. And you give Bryce all the credit in the world for the work that he has put into it to get to the point where he is right now."

A projected first-round NBA draft pick, McGowens has 11 20-point games this season, a NU freshman record. He is just the fifth Husker freshman or sophomore to score 500 points in a season.

McGowens has also won eight Big Ten freshman of the week awards, the second-most for any player since the Big Ten started the award in the 2010-11 season.

"He’s done it the whole season. There’s only been a couple games where I felt like he hasn’t performed to his best capability. But the stats speak for themselves," said Bryce's older brother Trey, a Nebraska junior. "Just seeing how he improved. More than just how to score, things like that. Bryce has been locked in on defense. He’s been vocal. That’s probably the biggest thing I’m proud of. Just how vocal he’s been. He’s starting to understand how to win."

McGowens has been at his best late in the season, averaging 20.5 points per game over his last five games. After a strong start to the year, McGowens struggled with the physicality of the Big Ten before adjusting and seeing his numbers go up.

"When you come in at this level, I don’t care who you are — it is an unbelievable adjustment," Hoiberg said. "Going in as a freshman, just how much of a jump that is in competition, in athleticism. And you’re playing against some of the best players that are going to be lottery picks next year, as opposed to having nights off in high school."

Branham made a late charge to challenge him for top billing among the league's rookies, but McGowens responded. Over his last two games, McGowens is 16-for-28 (57%) from the field, 5-for-12 (42%) from three-point range, and 14-for-15 at the free throw line while scoring 25 points against Penn State and 26 against Ohio State.

The matchup with the Buckeyes saw McGowens outscore Branham 26-16 before Branham fouled out late in the game.

"You see the numbers. There’s not a lot of teams across the country that are putting the ball in the hands of a freshman late in games," Hoiberg said. "But Bryce has certainly responded to that. He’s responded to the physicality of this league."

