Bryce McGowens earns Big Ten freshman of the week honors for the fourth time

A big week last week put Bryce McGowens in the Big Ten spotlight again.

Nebraska's 6-foot-7 freshman guard was named the league's freshman of the week Monday, the fourth time he has earned the distinction.

McGowens scored 23 points on 7-for-14 shooting against No. 11 Wisconsin while adding four rebounds, and followed that up with 29 points while going 14-for-18 at the free-throw line against Rutgers.

McGowens shot 43% from three-point range in the two games while raising his season scoring average to 16.7 points per game. His scoring average is second nationally among true freshmen.

