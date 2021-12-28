Big Ten updates COVID-19 forfeiture policy; no more auto-forfeits due to COVID cases

The Big Ten on Tuesday updated its COVID-19 forfeiture policy for the remainder of the 2021-22 athletic season across all of its sports.

The changes bring the league in line with every other power conference in the country, which have moved away from automatic forfeits.

Instead of an automatic forfeit, the Big Ten will attempt to reschedule games or declare a game a no-contest if one or both teams are unable to participate due to a shortage of players.

"The conference office and all 14 Big Ten member institutions have been in continuous contact about developments related to COVID-19," Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren said in a news release. "The well-being of our student-athletes and our entire athletic communities is our top priority and we are updating our forfeiture policy to support their health and safety as well as the integrity of conference competition."

The rescheduling of games will have to be approved by the Big Ten Conference office.

Forfeits will still be a part of the equation, but only as a last resort, the conference said.