Big Ten says it is evaluating policy on forfeits in midst of rising COVID-19 cases

As the number of game postponements and cancelations begin to increase, conferences are beginning to revisit forfeiture policies.

That now includes the Big Ten.

The conference announced Wednesday that it's in the process of evaluating its policy for Big Ten game cancelations because of COVID-19.

"The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and our campus communities is our top priority," Dr. James Borchers, the Big Ten's chief medical officer, said in a statement. "We will continue to work diligently and collaboratively with the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, chancellors and presidents, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the sports medicine committee to determine next steps."

The Big Ten's current policy states any conference game canceled because of COVID-19 will result in a forfeit and a loss for the team unable to play.

Forfeit victories, however, will not be recognized during the NCAA Tournament selection process.

The policy was put in place in the summer when COVID-19 numbers were down and vaccination numbers were up.