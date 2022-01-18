Big Ten power rankings, 1/19

We're starting to see some separation, with Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin emerging as the league's top teams and everyone else a step or two behind. Still plenty of season left to sort everything out.

Rankings do not include these Tuesday games: Wisconsin at Northwestern, IUPUI at Ohio State, Maryland at Michigan.

1. Purdue (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten)

You generally know what you're going to get from Purdue's Big Three of Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey, and Trevion Williams. It's when the Boilermakers' complementary players step up — like Sasha Stevanovic did against Illinois — that Purdue really gets rolling downhill. Highest ceiling of any team in the Big Ten.

Up next: at Indiana Thu.; vs. Northwestern Sun.

2. Illinois (13-4, 6-1)

Couldn't get past Purdue at home, but the return of guard Andre Curbelo adds another dimension to a really good team. The Illini should be favored in each of their next five games until the rematch with the Boilermakers on Feb. 10.

Up next: at Maryland Fri.; vs. Michigan State Jan. 25.

3. Wisconsin (14-2, 5-1)