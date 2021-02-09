 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Ten men's hoops tournament headed to Indianapolis
View Comments
topical

Big Ten men's hoops tournament headed to Indianapolis

{{featured_button_text}}
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that its men's basketball tournament will move from Chicago to Indianapolis next month.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament will move from Chicago to Indianapolis next month, the conference announced Tuesday.

The long-rumored move will allow the Big Ten to host both the men's and women's tournaments in the same city, centralizing the league's COVID-19 testing and medical protocols as well as accommodations for the teams in attendance.

Originally scheduled for the United Center in Chicago, the men's tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, and will be played from March 10-14. The women's tournament is set for March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Moving the tournament to Indianapolis also allows the Big Ten teams who qualify for the NCAA Tournament to stay in the city. The NCAA announced last month that the entire tournament would be played in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

The tournament will be in Indianapolis again in 2022 before returning to Chicago in 2023.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hoiberg describes situation around team's schedule and previews team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News