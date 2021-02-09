Big Ten men's hoops tournament headed to Indianapolis

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament will move from Chicago to Indianapolis next month, the conference announced Tuesday.

The long-rumored move will allow the Big Ten to host both the men's and women's tournaments in the same city, centralizing the league's COVID-19 testing and medical protocols as well as accommodations for the teams in attendance.

Originally scheduled for the United Center in Chicago, the men's tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, and will be played from March 10-14. The women's tournament is set for March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Moving the tournament to Indianapolis also allows the Big Ten teams who qualify for the NCAA Tournament to stay in the city. The NCAA announced last month that the entire tournament would be played in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

The tournament will be in Indianapolis again in 2022 before returning to Chicago in 2023.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.