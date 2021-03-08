Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 3/8

One last go-around on these rankings, ahead of what should be an awesome five-day Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. The field features four teams that could go on to be No. 1 or No. 2 teams in the NCAA Tournament.
1. Michigan (19-3, 14-3 Big Ten)
A little bit of a wobble to end the regular season, with two losses in their final three games, but the Wolverines are still on track for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, a potential third game in nine days against Michigan State looms in the Big Ten quarterfinals after the Spartans knocked them off Sunday.
2. Illinois (20-6, 16-4)
Tough to be hotter than the Illini right now. They're 11-1 in their last 12 games, and the last three victories are a victory over Wisconsin, a 23-point spanking of Michigan and a victory over Ohio State, all on the road. A potential Big Ten semifinal game against Iowa would be a beauty.
3. Iowa (20-7, 14-6)
Pretty juicy tournament draw for Iowa, which is going to get either Nebraska, Penn State, or struggling Wisconsin in the quarterfinals. Getting the double-bye in Indianapolis was crucial for the Hawkeyes, who need to get Joe Wieskamp healthy after the standout guard rolled his ankle against Wisconsin in the regular-season finale.
4. Purdue (18-8, 13-6)
The Boilermakers aren't going anywhere for a while, with four freshmen in the regular rotation, and now they have a top-four seed in the conference tournament and are on their way to a high seed in the NCAAs, which will be played in their home state. The last month and the next few weeks could be a springboard to a huge future.
5. Michigan State (15-11, 9-11)
At the end of the day on Feb. 16, Michigan State was 10-9 overall, 4-9 in the Big Ten, and nowhere near the NCAA Tournament. Now the Spartans are almost assured of being in the big dance, and have to be feeling good about their draw in the Big Ten Tournament. It hasn't been the prettiest season ever, but the Spartans look like they're going to get it done again.
6. Ohio State (18-8, 12-8)
For losses in a row, and the fourth-most efficient offense in the country hasn't cracked 70 points in each of the last three games. The Buckeyes need to get right in a hurry, or the season could end much quicker than anyone in Columbus could have anticipated just a month ago.
7. Rutgers (14-10, 10-10)
Had to beat reeling Minnesota just to give itself some NCAA cushion, and proceeded to nearly blow the game before getting the Gophers in overtime. Now, can the Scarlet Knights make some hay in Indianapolis and potentially avoid a difficult 8-9 matchup in the NCAA Tournament?
8. Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10)
Wisconsin's only wins in nine games since the start of February are against Penn State, Nebraska and Northwestern, and the Badgers are 8-10 since beating Michigan State on Christmas Day to start the season 8-1. UW is always going to have a shot with its style of play, but the Badgers have been unable to get it done against their toughest competition for nearly three months now.
9. Maryland (15-12, 9-11)
A once-solid NCAA case is suddenly on shaky ground after back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Penn State. And now the Terps have a matchup with Michigan State in Indy. Most years, 15-13 wouldn't be nearly good enough to go to the NCAA Tournament, but this isn't most years in the Big Ten.
10. Indiana (12-14, 7-12)
Could be a rough next few weeks for the Miller family, as Archie (Indiana) and Sean (Arizona) are both in danger of losing their job. The Hoosiers just gave their football coach a big raise and an extension for coaching up his program. Meanwhile, Archie Miller is on his way to missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight year. Odd times in Bloomington.
11. Penn State (10-13, 7-12)
There is one team in the top 35 of KenPom's rankings with a losing record, and that team is the Nittany Lions (34th). PSU ranks ahead of Pac-12 champion Oregon and Big 12 contenders Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, not to mention Clemson, which finished fifth in the ACC. All that for a team that finished 11th in the Big Ten. Quite a league.
12. Northwestern (9-14, 6-13)
How to get to 6-13 in the Big Ten: win your first three games over traditional powers Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State. Then lose 13 games in a row. Then win three more in a row to end the season. Wildcats will return the bulk of their lineup and add a solid recruiting class next season, too.
13. Nebraska (7-19, 3-16)
The Huskers are a couple of possessions away from being 4-2 in their last six games. Close doesn't count for much, but it wouldn't be a massive shock if NU won a couple of games in Indianapolis this week. Another important offseason awaits, whenever the last game is played.
14. Minnesota (13-14, 6-14)
Had a chance for a good Senior Day memory, rallied to get to overtime in Rutgers, and then couldn't close the deal. It's going to be very interesting to see what happens with Richard Pitino's job in the next week or so, and the potential replacements the Gophers could bring in if they choose to go that route.
