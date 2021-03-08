Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 3/8

4. Purdue (18-8, 13-6)

The Boilermakers aren't going anywhere for a while, with four freshmen in the regular rotation, and now they have a top-four seed in the conference tournament and are on their way to a high seed in the NCAAs, which will be played in their home state. The last month and the next few weeks could be a springboard to a huge future.

5. Michigan State (15-11, 9-11)

At the end of the day on Feb. 16, Michigan State was 10-9 overall, 4-9 in the Big Ten, and nowhere near the NCAA Tournament. Now the Spartans are almost assured of being in the big dance, and have to be feeling good about their draw in the Big Ten Tournament. It hasn't been the prettiest season ever, but the Spartans look like they're going to get it done again.

6. Ohio State (18-8, 12-8)

For losses in a row, and the fourth-most efficient offense in the country hasn't cracked 70 points in each of the last three games. The Buckeyes need to get right in a hurry, or the season could end much quicker than anyone in Columbus could have anticipated just a month ago.

7. Rutgers (14-10, 10-10)