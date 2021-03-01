Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 3/1

The penultimate power rankings of the season see changes at the top and the bottom. But not at No. 1. March is here, friends. Let the fun begin.

(Rankings do not include Monday's results).

1. Michigan (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten)

That Michigan has the record it does, in a year when the Big Ten is making a case as one of the strongest conferences of all time, and that the Wolverines have done it with a three-week COVID-19 pause in the middle, is probably not getting enough respect. And it's already getting a ton of respect.

Up next: vs. Illinois Tue.; vs. Michigan State Thu.; at Michigan State Sun.

2. Illinois (18-6, 14-4)

The Illini won twice after all-world guard Ayo Dosunmu got his face rearranged against Michigan State. Here's guessing Illinois would like to have him back for games against Michigan and Ohio State that could go a long way toward deciding the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Up next: at Michigan Tue.; at Ohio State Sat.

3. Iowa (18-7, 12-6)