Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 3/1

The penultimate power rankings of the season see changes at the top and the bottom. But not at No. 1. March is here, friends. Let the fun begin.
(Rankings do not include Monday's results).
1. Michigan (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten)
That Michigan has the record it does, in a year when the Big Ten is making a case as one of the strongest conferences of all time, and that the Wolverines have done it with a three-week COVID-19 pause in the middle, is probably not getting enough respect. And it's already getting a ton of respect.
Up next: vs. Illinois Tue.; vs. Michigan State Thu.; at Michigan State Sun.
2. Illinois (18-6, 14-4)
The Illini won twice after all-world guard Ayo Dosunmu got his face rearranged against Michigan State. Here's guessing Illinois would like to have him back for games against Michigan and Ohio State that could go a long way toward deciding the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Up next: at Michigan Tue.; at Ohio State Sat.
3. Iowa (18-7, 12-6)
The Hawkeyes have begun to play some defense, and it's showed with five wins in their last six games. Only Michigan, who is on a different level from the rest of the league right now, has scored more than 68 points on Iowa in that stretch. The Hawkeyes still have the second-most efficient offense in the country, too, according to KenPom.
Up next: vs. Nebraska Thu.; vs. Wisconsin Sun.
4. Ohio State (18-7, 12-7)
The Buckeyes' last three point totals: 87, 67, 57. The current three-game losing streak is OSU's longest of the season, but the silver lining is that the team has nearly a full week off to push the reset button. Ohio State has just one regular-season game left, and it isn't until Saturday.
Up next: vs. Illinois, Sat.
5. Purdue (16-8, 11-6)
Nobody will want to see these guys in Indianapolis, whether it be in the Big Ten Tournament or the NCAA Tournament. Three wins in a row, all by double digits, and the Boilermakers now don't have to leave their home state for the rest of the year with a pair of home games to close out the regular season.
Up next: vs. Wisconsin Tue.; vs. Indiana Sat.
6. Maryland (15-10, 9-9)
The good news for Terps fans: Maryland has won five games in a row. The not-so-good news: Two of those wins are against Nebraska, another is against Minnesota and a fourth is over a Michigan State team that has struggled much of the season. Still, Maryland's defense has been championship-level. The Terps have allowed just one of their last five opponents to score more than 59 points.
Up next: at Northwestern Wed.; vs. Penn State Sun.
7. Wisconsin (16-9, 10-8)
Began a challenging final stretch by losing at home to an Illinois team that didn't have Ayo Dosunmu. Now the Badgers have to go on the road to Purdue and Iowa to end the regular season before playing in the Big Ten Tournament. Not the best way to try and build momentum.
Up next: at Purdue Tue.; at Iowa Sun.
8. Rutgers (13-9, 9-9)
It'll be interesting to see if Geo Baker comes back for his 17th year next season. All kidding aside, the senior guard has been playing really good ball as of late for the Scarlet Knights, including knocking down six three-pointers last week in a win over Maryland. If he's good, Rutgers is very good.
Up next: at Minnesota Sat.
9. Michigan State (13-10, 7-10)
Quite the week for the Spartans, who knocked off top-five teams Illinois and Ohio State in back-to-back games, then got smoked at Maryland, which is not a top-five team. Feels like Michigan State still has work to do if it wants to make the big dance. It'll have the opportunity with two games left against in-state foe Michigan.
Up next: vs. Indiana Tue.; at Michigan Thu.; vs. Michigan Sun.
10. Indiana (12-12, 7-10)
Indiana is 2-4 over its last six games, and the only wins are against Northwestern and Minnesota. What once seemed like a sure-fire NCAA Tournament bid is now on very shaky ground, and the Hoosiers have to go on the road twice to try and salvage something to end the regular season.
Up next: at Michigan State Tue.; at Purdue Sat.
11. Penn State (8-13, 5-12)
Penn State shoots 45.7% from two-point range and allows opponents to shoot 55.1% from inside the three-point line. Both figures rank in the bottom 40 nationally, and among power conference teams, only Boston College allows opponents to make more twos than the Nittany Lions. Life without post depth is tough.
Up next: vs. Minnesota Wed.; at Maryland Sun.
12. Northwestern (7-14, 4-13)
How unlucky did Northwestern get with its schedule? The top-seven teams in the Big Ten by record as of Monday afternoon were Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Maryland. The Wildcats have played or will play those teams a total of 10 times out of 14 possible games, with Michigan and Maryland the only teams Northwestern won't play twice.
Up next: vs. Maryland Wed.; vs. Nebraska Sun.
13. Nebraska (6-17, 2-14)
Got a feel-good win against Minnesota on Senior Night, then saw its leading scorer leave the program a couple of days later. So it goes for the Huskers. How will they respond to both the win over Minnesota and the loss of Teddy Allen over the next week?
Up next: at Iowa Thu.; at Northwestern Sun.
14. Minnesota (13-12, 6-12)
Injuries or not, you lose to the No. 13 and 14 teams in your 14-team conference in back-to-back games with your NCAA Tournament hopes on the line, you get dropped to the back of the pack. The bottom has fallen out at Minnesota. Right now the biggest question is whether Richard Pitino returns for his ninth season next year.
Up next: at Penn State Wed.; vs. Rutgers Sat.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.