Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 2/9

Things are about to get wild with schedule shuffling already happening and more on the way as first Nebraska, and soon Michigan, return from COVID-19 pauses. Hang on tight.
(Does not account for Monday's games)
1. Michigan (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten)
The longer the Wolverines sit idle, the harder it becomes to keep them in the top spot. Already, the team's Feb. 11 showdown against Illinois has been postponed. The next game up is a road trip to Wisconsin on Valentine's Day. Michigan returned to practice last Thursday.
Up next: at Wisconsin Sun.; vs. Rutgers Feb. 18.
2. Ohio State (15-4, 9-4)
Three more very winnable games on tap before a showdown with Michigan on Feb. 21 that could decide the Big Ten title. Duane Washington and E.J. Liddell give the Buckeyes one of the best 1-2 combos in the conference.
Up next: vs. Indiana Sat., at Penn State Feb. 18
3. Illinois (13-5, 9-3)
Illinois' last four wins have all come against teams ranked in the top 30 at KenPom. The next four games on the schedule are against teams outside the top 40. If the Illini take care of business, they'll have a shot at a league title going into the final week of the regular season.
Up next: at Nebraska Fri.; vs. Northwestern Feb. 16.
4. Purdue (13-7, 8-5)
Purdue's freshman class might be the deepest group in the conference. A Boilermaker has been named Big Ten freshman of the week four straight weeks, and six of a possible 11 after Jaden Ivey won his second such award Monday.
Up next: at Minnesota Thu.; vs. Michigan State Feb. 16.
5. Wisconsin (14-6, 8-5)
The Badgers are 2-3 in their last five games, with all three losses by double figures. This is about the time last season when Wisconsin started getting hot to rally for a share of the Big Ten Championship. They'll need a similar run this season, against a much tougher schedule.
Up next: at Nebraska Wed.; vs. Michigan Sun.
6. Rutgers (11-6, 7-6)
Four consecutive wins is nice, but they've also come against four teams in the bottom half of these rankings. If there is such a thing in this league, Rutgers might have the most manageable schedule of anyone coming down the stretch.
Up next: at Iowa Wed.; vs. Northwestern Sat.
7. Indiana (10-8, 5-6)
The Hoosiers are good enough to give anyone in the conference problems, and shaky enough to lose to anyone in the league. Iowa has seen the first part of that equation twice. The Hoosiers also have a pair of overtime losses and a four-point defeat in conference play.
Up next: at Northwestern Wed.; at Ohio State Sat.
8. Iowa (13-6, 7-5)
With their 67-65 loss at Indiana, Iowa fell for the fourth time in five games. Then head coach Fran McCaffery lashed out at a reporter asking why he sat star forward Luka Garza for more than 12 minutes in the first half (Garza finished the game with two fouls). Rough look.
Up next: vs. Rutgers Wed.; at Michigan State Sat.
9. Minnesota (11-7, 4-7)
The Gophers had a real chance to beat Rutgers on the road last week, leading by four with 2:22 left. Then the Scarlet Knights rallied, Golden Gopher scorer Marcus Carr chucked up a couple of questionable-at-best shots, and Minnesota lost for the third straight game.
Up next: vs. Purdue Thu.; at Maryland Sun.
10. Maryland (10-9, 4-8)
Maryland hasn't won consecutive games against Division I competition since beating Mount St. Mary's and Saint Peter's on Nov. 29 and Dec. 4, respectively. The Terps are 4-9 against power conference foes but have beaten Illinois and Wisconsin on the road. A fascinating résumé.
Up next: vs. Purdue Tue.; at Penn State Fri.
11. Penn State (7-8, 4-7)
Raise your hand if you knew Penn State has one of the top 25 most efficient offenses in college basketball (the Nittany Lions rank 23rd in that stat). Pretty impressive considering the production that left Happy Valley after last season.
Up next: at Michigan State Tue.; vs. Nebraska Sun.
12. Michigan State (9-7, 3-7)
The Spartans rank first nationally in assist rate, with nearly 69% of their baskets coming off assists. Michigan State is also 9-7 and 3-7 in the conference, which may say something about the importance of that stat.
Up next: vs. Penn State Tue.; vs. Iowa Sat.
13. Northwestern (6-10, 3-9)
It's looking more and more like the Wildcats' only chance for a win the rest of the season is in the final game of the year against Nebraska. Perhaps the Huskers won't go 8-for-30 from the free-throw line in that one as they did last season.
Up next: vs. Indiana Wed.; at Rutgers Sat.
14. Nebraska (4-9, 0-6)
The Huskers were game against Michigan State in their first game back from a 27-day pause, but until they figure out how to shoot straight on a more consistent basis, it's going to be tough sledding every night the rest of the way.
Up next: vs. Wisconsin Wed.; vs. Illinois Fri.; vs. Penn State Sun.
