Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 2/9

Things are about to get wild with schedule shuffling already happening and more on the way as first Nebraska, and soon Michigan, return from COVID-19 pauses. Hang on tight.

(Does not account for Monday's games)

1. Michigan (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

The longer the Wolverines sit idle, the harder it becomes to keep them in the top spot. Already, the team's Feb. 11 showdown against Illinois has been postponed. The next game up is a road trip to Wisconsin on Valentine's Day. Michigan returned to practice last Thursday.

Up next: at Wisconsin Sun.; vs. Rutgers Feb. 18.

2. Ohio State (15-4, 9-4)

Three more very winnable games on tap before a showdown with Michigan on Feb. 21 that could decide the Big Ten title. Duane Washington and E.J. Liddell give the Buckeyes one of the best 1-2 combos in the conference.

Up next: vs. Indiana Sat., at Penn State Feb. 18

3. Illinois (13-5, 9-3)