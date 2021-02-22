Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 2/23

Up next: vs. Illinois, Sat.

7. Maryland (14-10, 8-9)

Took care of business last week by winning three home games in four days, then went on the road and downed Rutgers for good measure. There's a decent chance, with their remaining schedule, that the Terps could be on a seven-game winning streak going into the Big Ten Tournament.

Up next: vs. Michigan State Sun.

8. Rutgers (12-9, 8-9)

The Scarlet Knights will always have to wonder what might have been with last season's team had there been an NCAA Tournament. They're still going to get in this year, barring a total collapse, but it just hasn't quite clicked the way many thought it would with all that Rutgers was returning on that roster.

Up next: vs. Indiana Wed.; at Nebraska March 1.

9. Michigan State (11-9, 5-9)