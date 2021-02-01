Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 2/2

Just a little more than a month left in this unprecedented season. Teams will now begin their final pushes to either earn a NCAA Tournament berth, or just find a way to get all their games played.
1. Michigan (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten)
The Wolverines didn't play last week as the entire Michigan athletic department went on a two-week pause after a new strain of COVID-19 was discovered in the department during testing. It remains unclear just when the Wolverines will get back on the floor.
Up next: vs. Illinois Feb. 11.
2. Ohio State (14-4, 8-4)
While the nation looks at Michigan's glittery record, Illinois' dizzying talent and Iowa's high-octane offense, the Buckeyes just keep pumping out wins. In a season like this one, the ability to just keep getting the job done might be Ohio State's best attribute.
Up next: at Iowa Thu.; at Maryland Feb. 8.
3. Illinois (11-5, 7-3)
The Illini appear to have found their footing with a solid win over red-hot Penn State and a tough home triumph over Iowa. A defining stretch awaits with consecutive games against Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Up next: at Indiana Tue.; vs. Wisconsin Sat.
4. Iowa (12-4, 6-3)
Not often you get a get-right game against Michigan State, but that's what the Hawkeyes have on tap against the struggling Spartans after dropping their last two games. After going eight days between those two games, Iowa will play four times in the next 10 days.
Up next: vs. Michigan State Tue.; vs. Ohio State Thu.
5. Purdue (12-6, 7-4)
The Boilermakers found themselves in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season when it was released Monday. Keep playing like they are (five wins in six games), and they'll stay there for a while.
Up next: at Maryland Tue.; vs. Northwestern Sat.
6. Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4)
The Badgers have one game left against both Northwestern and Nebraska. Of the other seven remaining games on the Wisconsin schedule, five come against teams in the top seven of KenPom's rankings and the other two are against top-35 squads. Buckle up.
Up next: at Maryland Wed.; at Penn State Sat.
7. Rutgers (10-6, 6-6)
A 30-point win over Michigan State might not mean as much this season, but Rutgers still looked pretty impressive while stuffing the Spartans in a trash can. Up to three wins in a row after a five-game losing streak.
Up next: vs. Michigan State Thu.; at Northwestern Sun.
8. Minnesota (11-6, 4-6)
Minnesota has lost four of its last five, with all four defeats by at least 14 points. The only win in that stretch? An 18-point beatdown of previously undefeated Michigan. Bizarre team.
Up next: at Rutgers Thu.; vs. Nebraska Feb. 8.
9. Indiana (9-7, 4-5)
Hoosiers got an unexpected nine-day break when their game against Michigan was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines. Now they have a chance to make a statement with back-to-back home games against Illinois at Iowa.
Up next: vs. Illinois Tue.; vs. Iowa Sun.
10. Maryland (9-8, 3-7)
KenPom projects each of Maryland's final nine games to be decided by six points or fewer, with that six-point margin projected against Nebraska. It's going to be a white-knuckle ride for the Terps as they try to make a run for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Up next: vs. Purdue Tue.; at Penn State Fri.
11. Penn State (6-7, 3-6)
If you listen closely, you can hear a few whispers about Penn State potentially playing itself into the NCAA Tournament bubble. Long way to go on that front, but three wins in four games doesn't hurt.
Up next: at Wisconsin Tue.; vs. Maryland Fri.
12. Michigan State (8-6, 2-6)
The Spartans have been mostly noncompetitive since returning from their COVID-19 pause, losing by 30 to Rutgers and by 17 to Ohio State. The only league teams with longer losing streaks than MSU are Nebraska (five straight losses) and Northwestern (eight in a row). MSU is, remarkably, just 2-6 over its last eight games.
Up next: at Iowa Tue.; vs. Nebraska Sat.
13. Northwestern (6-9, 3-8)
The Wildcats are well on their way from being the league's only 3-0 team a little more than a month ago to being the Big Ten's first team to reach 10 league losses. Northwestern is a mostly unremarkable team, and unremarkable gets you beat in the Big Ten.
Up next: at Purdue Sat.; vs. Indiana Feb. 10.
14. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5)
Finally the Huskers will make their return to the court Saturday, beginning what could be a wild sprint to the finish. At this point, getting all 20 conference games played would be an impressive feat.
Up next: at Michigan State Sat.; at Minnesota Feb. 8.
