Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 2/2

Up next: at Indiana Tue.; vs. Wisconsin Sat.

4. Iowa (12-4, 6-3)

Not often you get a get-right game against Michigan State, but that's what the Hawkeyes have on tap against the struggling Spartans after dropping their last two games. After going eight days between those two games, Iowa will play four times in the next 10 days.

Up next: vs. Michigan State Tue.; vs. Ohio State Thu.

5. Purdue (12-6, 7-4)

The Boilermakers found themselves in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season when it was released Monday. Keep playing like they are (five wins in six games), and they'll stay there for a while.

Up next: at Maryland Tue.; vs. Northwestern Sat.

6. Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4)

The Badgers have one game left against both Northwestern and Nebraska. Of the other seven remaining games on the Wisconsin schedule, five come against teams in the top seven of KenPom's rankings and the other two are against top-35 squads. Buckle up.

Up next: at Maryland Wed.; at Penn State Sat.