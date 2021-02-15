Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 2/16

Monday marked the latest date in the history of The Associated Press Top 25 Poll that three Big Ten teams (No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Illinois) were ranked in the top five. Most NCAA Tournament projections have the Wolverines and Buckeyes as No. 1 seeds. The depth of the league is impressive, but the strength at the top is the real deal.

1. Michigan (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten)

Michigan reasserted itself as the league favorite with a dominant second-half performance on the road at Wisconsin. In their first game back from a three-week COVID-19 pause, the Wolverines outscored the Badgers 40-20 in the second half and ended the game with an 8-0 run.

Up next: vs. Rutgers Thu.; at Ohio State Sun.

2. Ohio State (17-4, 11-4)

KenPom has the Buckeyes as the slightest of favorites in Sunday's matchup against Michigan. Could be the game of the year in the conference, and one that shakes up the whole title race if Ohio State is able to get the job done.

Up next: at Penn State Thu.; vs. Michigan Sun.

3. Illinois (14-5, 10-3)