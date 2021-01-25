Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/26

It's going to be a fascinating next six weeks, both in terms of what Big Ten teams make a run for the league title, and what Big Ten teams actually play all their league games. Get ready for some scheduling madness.

1. Michigan (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

The Wolverines bounced back from a loss at Minnesota with two more double-digit wins. There are two teams in the nation that own top-10 offenses and defenses according to KenPom: Baylor (No. 3 offense, No. 1 defense) and the Wolverines (No. 7 offense, No. 6 defense). As of this week, Michigan is a bona fide national title contender. The Wolverines, however, are on hiatus until at least February amid a shutdown of all Michigan athletics due to coronavirus concerns.

2. Ohio State (12-4, 6-4)

The only thing keeping the Buckeyes from a five-game winning streak is losing a six-point lead with three minutes left in a two-point loss to Purdue. Ohio State has done much of its recent work while dealing with multiple injuries, and only figures to get more dangerous as it gets healthier.

Up next: vs. Penn State Wed.; vs. Michigan State Sun.

3. Iowa (12-3, 6-2)