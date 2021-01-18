Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/19

The Terrapins replaced their postponed game against Nebraska with a contest against Division II Wingate. We'll see how well that prepared them for consecutive games against Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue over the next couple of weeks.

Up next: at Michigan Tue.; at Minnesota Sat.

12. Northwestern (6-6, 3-5)

The KenPom ranking of Northwestern's last five opponents: 3, 5, 11, 16, 3. According to the analytics website, the Wildcats have played the toughest schedule in the nation. It gets a little more manageable the rest of the way, but "manageable" means something a little different in the Big Ten.

Up next: at Wisconsin Wed.; at Penn State Sat.

13. Penn State (3-5, 0-4)

Because of their own COVID-related pause, the Nittany Lions are scheduled to play four games in a seven-day stretch that began Sunday with a loss at Purdue. A trip to Nebraska on Jan. 30 (should it be played) would represent Penn State's sixth game in 14 days.

Up next: at Illinois Tue.; vs. Rutgers Thu.

14. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5)