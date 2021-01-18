Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/19

The top and the bottom of the rankings stay the same, but there's plenty of movement in between. In this league, that will probably be the case all season.
1. Michigan (11-1, 6-1 Big Ten)
Read up on Minnesota below to see why Michigan stays in the top spot despite a loss to the Gophers. Another reason the Wolverines stay put? The mind-boggling 43-6 run they laid on Wisconsin last week.
Up next: vs. Maryland Tue.; at Purdue Fri.
2. Iowa (12-2, 6-1)
The Hawkeyes have the most efficient offense in the nation, according to KenPom, shooting almost 40% from three-point range as a team around big man Luka Garza. Only twice has Iowa scored fewer than 80 points in a game.
Up next: vs. Indiana Thu.; at Illinois Jan. 29.
3. Ohio State (11-3, 5-3)
Ohio State is getting it done without senior point guard C.J. Walker, who hasn't played in OSU's past three games because of torn ligaments in his hand. If the Buckeyes are able to get him back, they'll be a factor in the Big Ten title race.
Up next: vs. Purdue Tue.; at Wisconsin Sat.
4. Wisconsin (11-3, 5-2)
A few days after this column said the Badgers would be in just about every game right down to the end, Wisconsin trailed Michigan by as many as 40 before eventually losing by 23. UW followed with a gutty win at Rutgers in which it shot just 28% in the second half.
Up next: vs. Northwestern Wed.; vs. Ohio State Sat.
5. Illinois (9-5, 5-3)
The ceiling remains high for the Illini, despite a pair of home losses last week. Illinois will play just one game in an 11-day stretch after seeing its Saturday game against Michigan State postponed because of COVID-19 in the Spartans' program.
Up next: vs. Penn State Tue.
6. Purdue (10-5, 5-3)
All five Purdue starters scored in double figures in a win over Penn State, which is just what the Boilermakers need to keep moving up the ladder. Trevion Williams was named the league's player of the week.
Up next: at Ohio State Tue.; vs. Michigan Fri.
7. Minnesota (11-4, 4-4)
Minnesota at home might be the best team in the conference: 11-0 with wins over Saint Louis, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan. On the road though, the Gophers are 0-4 with an average losing margin of 20 points per game.
Up next: vs. Maryland Sat.; at Purdue Jan. 30.
8. Rutgers (7-5, 3-5)
Rutgers lost one home game all of last season. The Scarlet Knights have lost three at home and couldn't beat Wisconsin on Friday despite the Badgers shooting just 28% in the second half.
Up next: at Penn State Thu.; at Indiana Sun.
9. Indiana (8-6, 3-4)
Brutal stretch coming up for the Hoosiers, with four games against teams ranked in the top 11 of KenPom and a fifth against a desperate Rutgers squad. The season isn't quite teetering yet, but Indiana needs to start making some hay.
Up next: at Iowa Thu.; vs. Rutgers Sun.
10. Michigan State (8-4, 2-4)
Like Nebraska, Michigan State continues to be sidelined by COVID-19. The Spartans haven't played since Jan. 8 and won't play again until at least Jan. 28. Since the pandemic began, 17 people in the MSU men's program have contracted the virus.
Up next: at Rutgers Jan. 28; at Ohio State Jan. 31.
11. Maryland (8-6, 2-5)
The Terrapins replaced their postponed game against Nebraska with a contest against Division II Wingate. We'll see how well that prepared them for consecutive games against Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue over the next couple of weeks.
Up next: at Michigan Tue.; at Minnesota Sat.
12. Northwestern (6-6, 3-5)
The KenPom ranking of Northwestern's last five opponents: 3, 5, 11, 16, 3. According to the analytics website, the Wildcats have played the toughest schedule in the nation. It gets a little more manageable the rest of the way, but "manageable" means something a little different in the Big Ten.
Up next: at Wisconsin Wed.; at Penn State Sat.
13. Penn State (3-5, 0-4)
Because of their own COVID-related pause, the Nittany Lions are scheduled to play four games in a seven-day stretch that began Sunday with a loss at Purdue. A trip to Nebraska on Jan. 30 (should it be played) would represent Penn State's sixth game in 14 days.
Up next: at Illinois Tue.; vs. Rutgers Thu.
14. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5)
The health and safety implications of COVID-19 ripping through the Husker program are serious enough on their own. But Nebraska not being able to play or practice also hinders the development of a program in dire need of games. NU has yet to play a game this season with its entire active roster available.
Up next: vs. Penn State Jan. 30; Feb. 3 at Michigan State.
