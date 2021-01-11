Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/12

4. Illinois (9-4, 5-2)

Three of Illinois' four losses this season have come by three points, including both in league play. Not all that far from being a top-five team in the national polls. There aren't a lot of weaknesses anywhere on the roster.

Up next: at Nebraska Wed.; vs. Ohio State Sat.

5. Ohio State (9-3, 3-3)

Two of Ohio State's three Big Ten wins have come against league darling Rutgers, with the other against Nebraska, so the jury is still out on just where this team fits in the conference hierarchy. Buckeyes have leaned hard on their defense so far.

Up next: vs. Northwestern Wed.; at Illinois Sat.

6. Rutgers (7-4, 3-4)

The shine has come off the Scarlet Knights a bit with three straight losses, including two by double figures. This is still one of the best teams in the league, and Ron Harper Jr. is having an All-America caliber season.

Up next: at Penn State Tue.; vs. Wisconsin Fri.

7. Indiana (8-5, 3-3)