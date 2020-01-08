Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/9

Week Two is of the conference schedule is underway, with plenty still to be decided.
1. Michigan State (12-3, 4-0)
The flip of the calendar has been very kind to Sparty, which has whipped Illinois by 20 and Michigan by 18 to start the new year. Michigan State has won seven in a row, with six coming by double digits. Looking like the team that was the runaway preseason conference favorite.
Up next: vs. Minnesota Thur.; at Purdue Sun.
2. Maryland (13-2, 3-1)
The Terps have also started 2020 strong, with a 16-point win over Indiana and a 12-point victory over reeling Ohio State. Maryland didn't score for nearly six minutes to start the Ohio State game, and still won by double digits. Like Nebraska, the Terrapins will play four of their next five on the road.
Up next: vs. Indiana Sat.; vs. Ohio State Jan. 7.
3. Rutgers (12-3, 3-1)
If Rutgers goes .500 over its next 16 games, the Scarlet Knights will be in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. This is a legit program, with power and length at every position. There are some limitations offensively, but physically, Rutgers can hang with anyone in the conference.
Up next: at Illinois Sat.; vs. Indiana Jan. 15.
4. Michigan (10-4, 1-2)
None of Michigan's losses are bad — road defeats at Louisville, Illinois and Michigan State, and a one-point overtime home loss to Oregon. But it wouldn't hurt the Wolverines to find another quality win. Feels like a team that could finish in a lot of different spots as the conference race shakes out.
Up next: vs. Purdue Thur.; at Minnesota Sun.
5. Ohio State (11-4, 1-3 Big Ten)
Three losses in a row for the Buckeyes, who haven't cracked 60 points in a game since before Christmas. However, KenPom projects the Buckeyes to win their next 15 (!) games. While that likely won't happen, it gives you an idea of the equity OSU has built over the first two months of the season.
Up next: at Indiana Sat.; vs. Nebraska Jan. 14.
6. Penn State (12-3, 2-2)
No shame in losing at Rutgers as Penn State did Tuesday, which is an odd sentence to type. The Nittany Lions' 62 points against the Scarlet Knights marked just the second time this season they haven't scored at least 70. There's a real chance to make some noise in the coming weeks, with games against Wisconsin, Ohio State and Michigan.
Up next: vs. Wisconsin Sat.; at Minnesota Jan. 15.
7. Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1)
One of the more improbable stats in Big Ten hoops is that Wisconsin went into Wednesday night's game against Illinois with a 15-game winning streak against the Illini. Usually a team can win one by accident in that stretch.
Up next: vs. Illinois late Wed.; at Penn State Sat.
8. Illinois (10-5, 2-2)
Illinois leads the nation in rebounding margin (+11.7 per game). Not sure what that means, but it means something. The Illini held Purdue to its lowest point total (37) in a game since 1949 on Sunday.
Up next: at Wisconsin late Wed.; vs. Rutgers Sat.
9. Indiana (12-3, 2-2)
Since scoring 96 points against Nebraska, the Hoosiers have put up 62, 64, 59 and 66 points while going 2-2, and IU trailed winless-in-the-conference Northwestern deep into the second half Wednesday before pulling out a win. Archie Miller might be the most stressed-out 12-3 coach in the country.
Up next: vs. Ohio State Sat.; at Rutgers Jan. 15
10. Minnesota (8-6, 2-2)
How about this stretch for the Gophers: Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Ohio State, Michigan State again. Yikes. Win two of those, and you've done some good work. Win three and the winter in Minneapolis gets a whole lot warmer.
Up next: at Michigan State Thu.; vs. Michigan Sun.
11. Nebraska (7-8, 2-2)
A feel-good win over Iowa for the Huskers, who now play four of their next five games on the road. NU needs to find a way to bottle up the energy it played with against the Hawkeyes and make it translate on a more consistent basis.
Up next: at Northwestern Sat.; at Ohio State Jan. 14.
12. Iowa (10-5, 1-3)
Odds are the Hawkeyes aren't going to go 4-for-33 from three-point range, as they did against Nebraska, again this season. But injuries have taken away two of the team's top shooters in Jordan Bohannon and CJ Fredrick, putting even more on the shoulders of Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp.
Up next: vs. Maryland Friday; at Northwestern Jan. 10.
13. Purdue (9-6, 2-2)
Scoring 37 points in a game, as Purdue did against Illinois, gets you demoted. The Boilermakers will probably be fine, but there's a lot of work to do on the offensive end for the Boilers.
Up next: at Michigan Thu.; vs. Michigan State Sun.
14. Northwestern (5-9, 0-4)
The Wildcats led Indiana by 10 midway through the second half Wednesday night, then didn't score for five minutes. Second year in a row Northwestern doesn't have a viable option at point guard, which isn't an ideal way to play basketball.
Up next: vs. Nebraska Sat.; vs. Iowa Jan. 14
