Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/9

Week Two is of the conference schedule is underway, with plenty still to be decided.

1. Michigan State (12-3, 4-0)

The flip of the calendar has been very kind to Sparty, which has whipped Illinois by 20 and Michigan by 18 to start the new year. Michigan State has won seven in a row, with six coming by double digits. Looking like the team that was the runaway preseason conference favorite.

Up next: vs. Minnesota Thur.; at Purdue Sun.

2. Maryland (13-2, 3-1)

The Terps have also started 2020 strong, with a 16-point win over Indiana and a 12-point victory over reeling Ohio State. Maryland didn't score for nearly six minutes to start the Ohio State game, and still won by double digits. Like Nebraska, the Terrapins will play four of their next five on the road.

Up next: vs. Indiana Sat.; vs. Ohio State Jan. 7.

3. Rutgers (12-3, 3-1)