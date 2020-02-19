Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 2/20

The parity of the league is such that no loss, save to Nebraska or Northwestern, is a bad one.
1. Maryland (22-4, 12-3 Big Ten)
Of Maryland's nine consecutive wins, seven have come by single digits. That includes tight victories over conference bottom feeders Nebraska and Northwestern. Of the Terps' four losses, one was by two points, another was by four, and a third was by seven. Never a lack of entertainment with this team.
Up next: at Ohio State Sun.; at Minnesota Feb. 26.
2. Penn State (20-6, 10-5)
Tough to penalize the Nittany Lions too much after a home loss to Illinois ended their eight-game winning streak. KenPom projects Penn State to win four of its final five games, with the only loss projected to be by three points at Iowa.
Up next: at Indiana Sun.; vs. Rutgers Feb. 26.
3. Michigan State (17-9, 9-6)
Sparty had held Maryland to 14 second-half points before the Terps ended their 67-60 win with a 14-0 run. The preseason No. 1 team in the nation will need a minor miracle to finish No. 1 in its conference.
Up next: at Nebraska Thu.; vs. Iowa Feb. 25.
4. Illinois (17-9, 9-6)
Ayo Dosumnu is establishing himself as one of the best closers in the conference after his performance at Penn State. The sophomore has showed some toughness too, missing just one game after his scary-looking slip against Michigan State.
Up next: at Rutgers Sat.; at Penn State Feb. 18.
5. Ohio State (17-8, 7-7)
The Buckeyes have clawed their way back to .500 in the conference after a 1-4 start. OSU seems to play better without the national spotlight on it, which of course means the national spotlight will return if the wins keep coming.
Up next: at Iowa Thu.; vs. Maryland Sun.
6. Michigan (17-9, 8-7)
Became the first team to beat Rutgers at The RAC this season with an impressive victory Wednesday night. Like Ohio State, the Wolverines have steadied themselves after a rough stretch during which they lost four of five games.
Up next: at Purdue Sat.; vs. Wisconsin Feb. 27.
7. Iowa (18-8, 9-6)
Picked up a much-needed road win at Minnesota over the weekend. The health of this team will be an issue the rest of the way, but as long as the Hawkeyes have Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, they've got a chance.
You have free articles remaining.
Up next: vs. Ohio State Thu.; at Michigan State Feb. 25.
8. Rutgers (18-9, 9-7)
The Scarlet Knights' only win away from The RAC came at Nebraska. Rutgers is 17-1 at home this season, and 1-8 in road/neutral site games. Not a great sign with the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments looming.
Up next: at Wisconsin Sun.; at Penn State Feb. 26.
9. Wisconsin (16-10, 9-6)
The Badgers have gone from looking vulnerable after getting smoked at Minnesota to winning three in a row over Ohio State, Nebraska and Purdue. Nebraska is going to see Wisconsin three-pointers swishing through the hoop in its sleep.
Up next: vs. Rutgers Sun.; at Michigan Feb. 27.
10. Purdue (14-13, 7-9)
In desperate need of something good to happen, the Boilermakers need only to look at their schedule. Purdue plays three of its final four games at home, and really can't afford to drop any of the three if it wants to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
Up next: vs. Michigan Sat.; vs. Indiana Feb. 27.
11. Minnesota (12-12, 6-8)
If it weren't for Luka Garza, Daniel Oturu might be the Big Ten player of the year as a sophomore. The 6-foot-10 Oturu turns it over a lot for a big man, but is a budding star in line for a huge season next year.
Up next: vs. Indiana late Wed.; at Northwestern Sun.
12. Indiana (16-9, 6-8)
If you were wondering how things were going in Bloomington, the Hoosiers are 16-9 and more than a few people have openly wondered if now-former Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein might be a good fit to replace Archie Miller.
Up next: at Minnesota late Wed.; vs. Penn State Sun.
13. Northwestern (6-17, 1-12)
Another week of pushing a superior opponent, another loss for the Wildcats. Northwestern played Maryland tough in College Park, losing 76-67, but that's still the 10th loss in a row and 15th in the past 16 games.
Up next: vs. Minnesota Sun.; vs. Illinois Feb. 27.
14. Nebraska (7-18, 2-12)
For all their inglorious history, the Huskers have never lost 20 games in a season. To avoid that fate this year, NU must win at least six out of its next seven games. If better times are indeed coming, and the prevailing sentiment is that they are, a season like this will make them all the sweeter.
Up next: vs. Michigan State Thursday; at Illinois Monday.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.