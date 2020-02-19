Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 2/20

4. Illinois (17-9, 9-6)

Ayo Dosumnu is establishing himself as one of the best closers in the conference after his performance at Penn State. The sophomore has showed some toughness too, missing just one game after his scary-looking slip against Michigan State.

Up next: at Rutgers Sat.; at Penn State Feb. 18.

5. Ohio State (17-8, 7-7)

The Buckeyes have clawed their way back to .500 in the conference after a 1-4 start. OSU seems to play better without the national spotlight on it, which of course means the national spotlight will return if the wins keep coming.

Up next: at Iowa Thu.; vs. Maryland Sun.

6. Michigan (17-9, 8-7)

Became the first team to beat Rutgers at The RAC this season with an impressive victory Wednesday night. Like Ohio State, the Wolverines have steadied themselves after a rough stretch during which they lost four of five games.

Up next: at Purdue Sat.; vs. Wisconsin Feb. 27.

7. Iowa (18-8, 9-6)