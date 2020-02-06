Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 2/7

A week of upheaval throughout the league leads to major changes.
1. Maryland (18-4, 8-3)
The worst news for Maryland right now is that it has only four home games left in the regular season. The Terps are 13-0 in College Park, 3-0 in neutral-site games, and 2-4 on the road with one of the wins coming at Northwestern. If Maryland can win out at home and steal at least two on the road, it might be tough to catch for the Big Ten crown.
Up next: at Illinois Fri.; vs. Nebraska Feb. 11.
2. Penn State (17-5, 7-4)
The Nittany Lions out-Michigan Stated Michigan State in the Spartans' home arena Tuesday, out-toughing and outworking MSU in what could be an enormously important road win. At this point it's not a matter of if Penn State will break its eight-year NCAA Tournament drought, but what seed the Nittany Lions can grab.
Up next: vs. Minnesota Sat.; at Purdue Feb. 11.
3. Michigan State (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten)
It's probably not time to push the panic button yet in East Lansing, but the Spartans have lost two games in a row, three of their last five, and four of their last seven. If Cassius Winston isn't great — and most nights he is — a lot of teams can stay with Michigan State. Tom Izzo needs to find some more depth if his team is going to make a deep run in March.
Up next: at Michigan Sat.; at Illinois Feb. 11.
4. Illinois (16-6, 8-3)
A late 11-0 run by Iowa kept the Illini from stealing what would have been a quality road win. Still, two prime opportunities with back-to-back home games against Maryland and Michigan State, and a favorable schedule down the stretch, have Illinois in position to compete for a conference title.
Up next: vs. Maryland Fri.; vs. Michigan State Feb. 11.
5. Rutgers (16-7, 7-5)
The grind is here for the Scarlet Knights, whose last four losses have come by three, five, six and five points. So close to really breaking through, but still seeking a road win at a place not named Nebraska. Right now Rutgers is part of a group of nine Big Ten teams with between four and six conference losses.
Up next: vs. Northwestern Sun.; at Ohio State Feb. 12.
6. Purdue (13-10, 6-6)
The Boilermakers might have pulled their NCAA Tournament hopes from the depths thanks to an 11-0 game-ending run to beat Northwestern by three. Then Purdue hit 19 three-pointers to blast Iowa 104-68. If they played the NCAA Tournament in Mackey Arena, the Boilermakers might win it every year. Hard to believe the gap between home Purdue and road Purdue.
Up next: at Indiana Sat.; vs. Penn State Feb. 11.
7. Minnesota (12-10, 6-6)
You want quality wins? Minnesota this season has beaten Ohio State twice, beaten Wisconsin by 18 points, and also has victories over Penn State and Michigan in a span of three days. The Gophers, already a dangerous team, could head to the Big Ten Tournament in a few weeks trying to play their way off the NCAA Tournament bubble.
You have free articles remaining.
Up next: at Penn State Sat.; vs. Iowa Feb. 16.
8. Iowa (16-7, 7-5)
The hand-wringing might be underway in Iowa City after the Hawkeyes got absolutely blasted at Purdue. Fran McCaffery has had previous teams start strong only to fade late in the season, and now Iowa has lost two of its last three while allowing 82 and 104 points in those defeats. Saturday's game against Nebraska offers a ripe opportunity to slow the bleeding before three road games over the next four contests.
Up next: vs. Nebraska Sat.; at Indiana Feb. 13.
9. Ohio State (15-7, 5-6)
Buckeyes seem to have stabilized themselves after going 1-6 in a seven-game stretch. Three wins in a row, two of them on the road, and a decent chance, according to KenPom, to win their next eight games. It's never that easy, of course, but Ohio State may have survived its rough stretch.
Up next: at Wisconsin Sun.; vs. Rutgers Feb. 12.
10. Michigan (13-9, 4-7)
Michigan followed up a really good win in what was essentially a road game against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden by losing at home to Ohio State. The Wolverines are 3-6 in their last nine games. Using the tried and true "if the Big Ten tournament started today" model, the Wolverines would be playing Nebraska in a 12-13 seed matchup.
Up next: vs. Michigan State Sat.; at Northwestern Feb. 12.
11. Wisconsin (13-10, 6-6)
Got drilled by Minnesota on Wednesday as part of a tumultuous week around the program. Thursday it was announced that strength coach Erik Helland resigned after using a racial epithet in the presence of several Badgers players. That came just days after second-leading scorer Kobe King left the program.
Up next: vs. Ohio State Sun.; at Nebraska Feb. 15.
12. Indiana (15-7, 5-6)
The Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament hopes might be starting to teeter a little bit with three straight losses and four defeats in their last six games. And thanks to playing in the Big Ten, Indiana has plenty of opportunities to either right the ship or see the season sink. IU isn't particularly great at any one thing, so it might be a grind to the finish for Archie Miller's crew.
Up next: vs. Purdue Sat.; vs. Iowa Feb. 13.
13. Northwestern (6-15, 1-10)
The Wildcats are 1-11 in their last 12 games, and had to hold off Nebraska after building a huge lead to get their only win in that stretch. There are losses by five, five, one, four, four and three points among those defeats. That's a frustrating way to live.
Up next: at Rutgers Sun.; vs. Michigan Feb. 12.
14. Nebraska (7-15, 2-9)
It looked like a lot of the others, but Nebraska's loss to Penn State seems like it could be a pivot point in the remainder of Nebraska's season. Coach Fred Hoiberg was as frustrated as he's been all year with NU's effort after the Nittany Lions became the latest team to blow the Huskers' doors off to start the second half. How NU responds in a tough road environment after a week of practice will be worth watching.
Up next: at Iowa Sat.; at Maryland Feb. 11.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.