Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 2/7

A week of upheaval throughout the league leads to major changes.

1. Maryland (18-4, 8-3)

The worst news for Maryland right now is that it has only four home games left in the regular season. The Terps are 13-0 in College Park, 3-0 in neutral-site games, and 2-4 on the road with one of the wins coming at Northwestern. If Maryland can win out at home and steal at least two on the road, it might be tough to catch for the Big Ten crown.

Up next: at Illinois Fri.; vs. Nebraska Feb. 11.

2. Penn State (17-5, 7-4)

The Nittany Lions out-Michigan Stated Michigan State in the Spartans' home arena Tuesday, out-toughing and outworking MSU in what could be an enormously important road win. At this point it's not a matter of if Penn State will break its eight-year NCAA Tournament drought, but what seed the Nittany Lions can grab.

Up next: vs. Minnesota Sat.; at Purdue Feb. 11.

3. Michigan State (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten)