Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/24

Up next: vs. Wisconsin Jan. 27; at Maryland Jan. 30

4. Rutgers (14-5, 5-3)

The Scarlet Knights have just one road win (at Nebraska) this season, but that's about the only knock against Steve Pikiell's squad. Ranked for the first time since 1979, Rutgers pushed Iowa to the end of Wednesday night's game and were a play or two away from winning. This is a legitimate team with the potential to make noise in the NCAA Tournament.

Up next: vs. Nebraska Sat.; vs. Purdue Jan. 28

5. Maryland (15-4, 5-3)

Maryland hasn't been pretty over the past couple of months, but winning ugly sure beats losing. The Terps are still quietly right in the race for the top of the conference, which is right where most folks had them before the season. But it feels like there's another level Maryland can get to.

Up next: at Indiana Sun.; vs. Iowa Jan. 30.

6. Wisconsin (12-7, 5-3)