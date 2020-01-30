Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/31

Up next: vs. Rutgers Sat.; vs. Ohio State Feb. 4.

10. Purdue (11-10, 4-6)

Purdue seems to either blow teams out or lose. The Boilermakers' last two wins have been by 29 points over Michigan State and by 19 over Wisconsin. They also have three losses sandwiched around those games. Purdue's going to have to make some hay over the next month to solidify a NCAA Tournament spot.

Up next: at Northwestern Sat.; vs. Iowa Feb. 5.

11. Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5)

Rough week for the Badgers, to put it mildly. Two losses, second-leading scorer Kobe King leaves the program, and starting guard Brad Davison is suspended for one game after his flagrant foul at Iowa. He was probably in a no-win situation anyway, but it wasn't a good look for Wisconsin coach Greg Gard when he said Friday he was surprised Davison got suspended.

Up next: vs. Michigan State Sat.; at Minnesota Feb. 5.

12. Ohio State (13-7, 3-6)