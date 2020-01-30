Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/31

Not many changes this week as the conference season reaches its halfway point.
1. Michigan State (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten)
No reason to drop the Spartans for a four-point road loss at Indiana, especially after they rebounded to spank Minnesota by 18 on the road and then took Northwestern to the woodshed. Doesn't feel like Michigan State is quite clicking yet, and it still leads the conference at the halfway mark.
Up next: at Wisconsin Sat.; vs. Penn State Feb. 4.
2. Illinois (16-5, 8-2)
The winning streak is up to seven games after Thursday night's win over Minnesota. Now comes a five-game stretch of games against Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Rutgers and Penn State before getting Nebraska and Northwestern back-to-back. There's an opportunity for the Illini to establish themselves as a legit player on a national level.
Up next: at Iowa Feb. 2; vs. Maryland Feb. 7.
3. Iowa (15-5, 6-3)
The last team to hold Luka Garza to fewer than 20 points? Nebraska, which kept him to 16 in the Huskers' 76-70 upset win. That's also the last game Iowa lost, as the Hawkeyes have the second-longest winning streak in the conference behind Illinois (five games).
Up next: at Maryland late Thu.; vs. Illinois Sunday.
4. Rutgers (16-5, 7-3)
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg called The RAC, where Rutgers plays its home games, one of the loudest Big Ten venues he's been in. Life at the top is good for the Scarlet Knights, who just keep rolling right along. They'll be on the big stage Saturday, with a game against Michigan in Madison Square Garden.
Up next: vs. Michigan Sat.; at Maryland Feb. 4.
5. Maryland (16-4, 6-3)
The team that couldn't win on the road won two games on the road last week, including holding off Indiana in Assembly Hall. If the Terrapins have unlocked that mystery, the ceiling for this team gets a lot higher. Sophomore big man Jalen Smith is turning into a bigger star with every game he plays.
Up next: vs. Iowa late Thu.; vs. Rutgers Feb. 4.
6. Penn State (15-5, 5-4)
Ground Indiana into a fine paste Wednesday night, holding the Hoosiers to 49 points in a 15-point win. It should have been worse, as Penn State went just 11-for-23 at the free-throw line. Lamar Stevens moved into third on Penn State's all-time scoring list against the Hoosiers, and now sits at 1,994 career points.
Up next: at Nebraska Sat.; at Michigan State Feb. 4.
7. Indiana (15-6, 5-5)
The Hoosiers followed up an excellent win over Michigan State with back-to-back losses, one of them a home game to a Maryland team that has struggled on the road this season. So it goes for Indiana, which right now doesn't have the guard play to match their formidable front-court presence.
Up next: at Ohio State Sat.; vs. Purdue Feb. 8.
8. Minnesota (11-10, 5-6)
The Gophers have won three of their first six in a stretch that has them playing top-31 KenPom opponents in nine straight games. Minnesota is maybe the bubbliest of the Big Ten's bubble teams, but there are enough quality opportunities left for the Gophers to steal a tournament bid.
Up next: vs. Wisconsin Feb. 5; at Penn State Feb. 8.
9. Michigan (12-8, 3-6)
Beat Nebraska without its two best players, which a lot of teams seem to be doing this season. The Wolverines need their complementary pieces to continue to step up, particularly if Isaiah Livers is going to miss significant time with a groin injury. With 18 points against NU, freshman Franz Wagner played one of his better games of the season.
Up next: vs. Rutgers Sat.; vs. Ohio State Feb. 4.
10. Purdue (11-10, 4-6)
Purdue seems to either blow teams out or lose. The Boilermakers' last two wins have been by 29 points over Michigan State and by 19 over Wisconsin. They also have three losses sandwiched around those games. Purdue's going to have to make some hay over the next month to solidify a NCAA Tournament spot.
Up next: at Northwestern Sat.; vs. Iowa Feb. 5.
11. Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5)
Rough week for the Badgers, to put it mildly. Two losses, second-leading scorer Kobe King leaves the program, and starting guard Brad Davison is suspended for one game after his flagrant foul at Iowa. He was probably in a no-win situation anyway, but it wasn't a good look for Wisconsin coach Greg Gard when he said Friday he was surprised Davison got suspended.
Up next: vs. Michigan State Sat.; at Minnesota Feb. 5.
12. Ohio State (13-7, 3-6)
The Buckeyes' only wins since Dec. 21 are against Nebraska and Northwestern. And Ohio State never really put away the Wildcats until the final few minutes. Still, the computers love the Buckeyes, who are 13th in KenPom's ratings despite losses in six of their last eight games. Now comes star freshman guard DJ Carton's Thursday announcement that he's stepping away from the program to deal with mental health issues. Carton's health is first and foremost. But his absence also hurts OSU's depth.
Up next: vs. Indiana Sat.; at Michigan Feb. 4.
13. Northwestern (6-14, 1-9)
Looking more and more like it's going to come down to the March 1 game between Northwestern and Nebraska in Lincoln to see who stays out of the Big Ten basement. Since beating the Huskers on Jan. 11, Northwestern has lost five games in a row, four of them by double digits.
Up next: vs. Purdue Sat.; at Rutgers Feb. 9.
14. Nebraska (7-14, 2-8)
Nebraska this January: 1-7 record, six-game losing streak to end the month. Nebraska last January: 2-6 record, four-game losing streak to end the month. The new year has not been kind to the Huskers, no matter the roster or coaching staff. NU gets a much-needed week off after Saturday's Penn State game.
Up next: vs. Penn State Sat.; at Iowa Feb. 8.
