Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/17

Illinois and Rutgers ranking ahead of Maryland and Michigan this week should tell you just how crazy this season in the Big Ten has been and will be.

1. Michigan State (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten)

Here's how wild the Big Ten is this season: Michigan State got blasted by 29 points at Purdue, and most people who follow the conference were like, "Yep, that's probably gonna happen from time to time." Sparty has double-digit wins over Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota under its belt already.

Up next: vs. Wisconsin Fri.; at Indiana Jan. 23.

2. Illinois (12-5, 4-2)

In a topsy-turvy conference, the Illini have the longest current winning streak at three games. That includes giving Wisconsin its only loss over its last seven games, and doing it on the Badgers' home floor. Through six games, Illinois has the best scoring defense in conference contests.

Up next: vs. Northwestern Sat.; at Purdue Jan. 21.

3. Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2)