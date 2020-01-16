Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 1/17

Illinois and Rutgers ranking ahead of Maryland and Michigan this week should tell you just how crazy this season in the Big Ten has been and will be.
1. Michigan State (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten)
Here's how wild the Big Ten is this season: Michigan State got blasted by 29 points at Purdue, and most people who follow the conference were like, "Yep, that's probably gonna happen from time to time." Sparty has double-digit wins over Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota under its belt already.
Up next: vs. Wisconsin Fri.; at Indiana Jan. 23.
2. Illinois (12-5, 4-2)
In a topsy-turvy conference, the Illini have the longest current winning streak at three games. That includes giving Wisconsin its only loss over its last seven games, and doing it on the Badgers' home floor. Through six games, Illinois has the best scoring defense in conference contests.
Up next: vs. Northwestern Sat.; at Purdue Jan. 21.
3. Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2)
Among the Badgers' last seven games: road wins at Tennessee, Ohio State and Penn State; a one-point home loss to Illinois in a game it led in the final minutes; a home win over Maryland, and six total victories. Wisconsin is rounding into form after starting the season 4-4, and just in time, as five of its next eight games are on the road.
Up next: at Michigan State Fri.; vs. Nebraska Jan. 21.
4. Rutgers (13-4, 4-2)
The Scarlet Knights are 12-0 at home, and their only road loss since early December was by three points at Illinois. Now, with Geo Baker back in the lineup after missing just three games with a broken thumb, Rutgers appears poised to continue its ascension.
Up next: vs. Minnesota Sun.; at Iowa Jan. 22.
5. Maryland (13-4, 3-3)
Head coach Mark Turgeon called Maryland's latest road loss — 56-54 at Wisconsin after a turnover and Brad Davison three-pointer in the closing seconds — a "devastating" defeat. The Terps are one of the best teams in the nation at home. But they're 0-4 in true road games and averaging just 55 points in those contests.
Up next: vs. Purdue Sat.; at Northwestern Jan. 21.
6. Michigan (11-5, 2-3)
Like Maryland, Michigan can't win away from home. The Wolverines are 0-4 in true road games. Throw in a home loss to Oregon, and Michigan is just 4-5 since drilling Gonzaga back in November. No Big Ten team is allowing more than Michigan's 80.4 points per game in conference games.
Up next: at Iowa Fri.; vs. Penn State Jan. 22.
7. Ohio State (12-5, 2-4)
The Buckeyes got right for one night against Nebraska, but more improvement is needed for a team that started the season so well. The suspensions of Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. will be something to keep an eye on going forward. Not having those two really affects the Buckeyes' guard depth.
Up next: at Penn State Sat.; vs. Minnesota Jan. 23.
8. Iowa (12-5, 3-3)
The Hawkeyes responded to the Nebraska loss by beating Maryland by 18 at home and Northwestern by 13 on the road. The health situation is fragile, but Iowa is quietly 15th in KenPom, has four of its next five games at home, and has the pieces to finish in the top third of the league.
Up next: vs. Michigan Fri.; vs. Rutgers Jan. 22.
9. Minnesota (10-7, 4-3)
Led by big man Daniel Oturu, the Gophers are turning into a pretty intriguing outfit. There isn't a truly bad loss among Minnesota's seven defeats, and there are wins over Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State. The Gophers are going to be in the bubble conversation most of the season.
Up next: at Rutgers Sun.; at Ohio State Jan. 23.
10. Penn State (12-5, 2-4)
Every Big Ten team is going to hit a skid, and Penn State is in the middle of its own. Three straight losses, and in all three the Nittany Lions' opponents used strong finishes to pull away. Pat Chambers' team needs to see some shots go in to regain some confidence.
Up next: vs. Ohio State Sat.; at Michigan Jan. 22.
11. Purdue (10-7, 2-2)
Sunday showed that there probably isn't a better team in the country than a Purdue team that gets rolling at Mackey Arena. The Boilers dominated Michigan State from the opening tip and rolled to a 71-42 win that had to help erase the sting of scoring just 37 points against Illinois and losing in double overtime to Michigan.
Up next: at Maryland Sat.; vs. Illinois Jan. 21.
12. Indiana (13-4, 3-3)
Concerning times for the Hoosiers, who can't shoot a lick from the outside (29.7% from three-point range as a team). Indiana's remaining schedule is the toughest in the conference, according to analytics whiz Bart Torvik, whose data has Indiana's league schedule to this point as the easiest (if there is such a thing as easy in the Big Ten) in the league.
Up next: at Nebraska Sat.; vs. Michigan State Jan. 23
13. Northwestern (6-10, 1-5)
The Wildcats did everything they could to lose at home to Nebraska after building an 18-point first-half lead, but the Huskers wouldn't oblige. It's looking more and more like a battle between the Wildcats and the Huskers to see who can stay out of the Big Ten basement the rest of the way.
Up next: at Illinois Sat.; vs. Maryland Jan. 21.
14. Nebraska (7-10, 2-4)
Frustrating statistic for the Huskers: As of Thursday, Nebraska was second in the Big Ten in the percentage of shot attempts it gets at the rim — 43%. But, Nebraska is last in the conference in field-goal percentage at the rim: 54.8%. That second number ranks 316th nationally. The Huskers are by and large getting the shots they want. They're just not making them.
Up next: vs. Indiana Sat.; at Wisconsin Jan. 21.
