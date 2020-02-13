Big Ten men's basketball power rankings, 2/14

4. Illinois (16-8, 8-5)

Speaking of Illinois, that Michigan State defeat was the team's third loss in a row. The Illini caught a break when an MRI revealed no structural damage to Dosumnu's knee, but they'll need him back as soon as they can get him.

Up next: at Rutgers Sat.; at Penn State Feb. 18.

5. Purdue (14-11, 7-7)

Had won three in a row before Penn State rolled into town. Now come two straight road games at Ohio State and Wisconsin before closing the regular season with three of four at home. Boilermakers could do themselves a lot of good by stealing a win in one of those road games.

Up next: at Ohio State Sat.; at Wisconsin Feb. 18.

6. Rutgers (17-8, 8-6)

It's getting real for the Scarlet Knights, who have lost three of their last four and trailed Northwestern by 18 at home before rallying for their only win in that stretch. Of Rutgers' six conference losses, five have come by six points or less.

Up next: vs. Illinois Sat.; vs. Michigan Feb. 19.

7. Minnesota (12-11, 6-7)