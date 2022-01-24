Big Ten hoops power rankings, 1/25

Eleven of the Big Ten's 14 teams lost at least once last week, including the top three in these rankings. After it looked like there may be some separation at the top, the league's depth has shown through again.

1. Purdue (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten)

The Boilermakers stay put at the top, even after seeing a nine-game winning streak against Indiana come to an end. Purdue wasn't at its best and still was within a couple of possessions of winning a road game in a really tough environment. The Boilers also responded by pasting Northwestern by 20 a few days later.

Up next: at Iowa Thu.; vs. Ohio State Sun.

2. Michigan State (15-3, 6-1)

Six days between games evidentially did the Spartans good, as MSU smoked Wisconsin on the road one game after losing to Northwestern at home. If Sparty can keep its turnover issues (283rd nationally in turnover percentage) under control, it's going to be a tough out.

Up next: at Illinois Tue.; vs. Michigan Sat.

3. Wisconsin (15-3, 6-2)