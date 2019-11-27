Big shots and a little prayer lift Huskers over South Florida in Cayman Islands

"Haanif stepped up man. Haanif's been stepping up a lot. The first couple games (of the season) I told him — you're good man, it's a long season. I feel like since then he's been playing his best games. I'm happy, I'm proud of him, I love him."

Nebraska's two guards helped spark a 15-2 second-half run for the Huskers, who trailed by as many as eight in the first 20 minutes.

After Burke's two triples, Nebraska was able to keep the lead at four points or more the rest of the way. The Huskers shot 55 percent from the field, 43 percent from three-point range, most importantly 74 percent (14-for-19) at the free throw line.

Bigger than any statistics, though, Nebraska showed some fight in recovering from a poor peformance Tuesday night while playing its third game in three days.

"It was a good tournament for us, especially to get two of these three wins," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame interview on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "It was awesome to see our guys bounce back after a difficult game last night and respond with great energy."

Cheatham and Burke were the only Nebraska players in double figures. Cam Mack, who came off the bench for the first time this season, finished with five points, four rebounds and seven assists.