Big second-half run sends Purdue past Husker men's hoops

Nebraska's offense went cold, Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic heated up, and the Boilermakers used a big second-half run to pull away from a largely pesky Husker squad Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

NU (5-15, 1-12 Big Ten) led 49-46 with just over 13 minutes left after Teddy Allen's short jumper.

Purdue outscored the Huskers 21-4 over the next six minutes to blow things open, and went on to win 75-58. The Boilermakers outscored NU 29-9 over the game's final 13 minutes.

The initial run was fueled by Stefanovic, who hit four three-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half.

Stefanovic came into the game 4-for-22 from three-point range over his previous five games, 1-for-12 over his previous four, and 0-for-7 over his previous three.

Shamiel Stevenson, with 10 points, was the only Husker in double figures. Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Kobe Webster and Trey McGowens each scored nine for NU, which got a spirited outing from its bench to stay in the game early.

With reserves Thorbjarnarson, Stevenson, Webster, Yvan Ouedraogo and starter McGowens on the floor, Nebraska had runs of 10-2 and 11-2 in the first half to go into the break down three.