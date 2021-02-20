Big second-half run sends Purdue past Husker men's hoops

Nebraska's offense went cold, Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic heated up, and the Boilermakers used a big second-half run to pull away from a largely pesky Husker squad Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
NU (5-15, 1-12 Big Ten) led 49-46 with just over 13 minutes left after Teddy Allen's short jumper.
Purdue outscored the Huskers 21-4 over the next six minutes to blow things open, and went on to win 75-58. The Boilermakers outscored NU 29-9 over the game's final 13 minutes.
The initial run was fueled by Stefanovic, who hit four three-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half.
Stefanovic came into the game 4-for-22 from three-point range over his previous five games, 1-for-12 over his previous four, and 0-for-7 over his previous three.
Shamiel Stevenson, with 10 points, was the only Husker in double figures. Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Kobe Webster and Trey McGowens each scored nine for NU, which got a spirited outing from its bench to stay in the game early.
With reserves Thorbjarnarson, Stevenson, Webster, Yvan Ouedraogo and starter McGowens on the floor, Nebraska had runs of 10-2 and 11-2 in the first half to go into the break down three.
It was an inspired effort by a group that has had its struggles this season, Thorbjarnarson chief among them. The senior had four rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and steal to go with his nine points, and looked like the player NU had for much of last season.
That group started the second half and outscored Purdue 5-0 out of the gate, including a Thorbjarnarson three-pointer, to put the Huskers in front before things began to fall apart.
Nebraska's starting five scored just 21 points, committed seven of NU's 11 turnovers and fell behind 12-4 to start the game, prompting Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg to burn a timeout less than five minutes in.
NU's bench meanwhile finished with 37 points, its most in a Big Ten game this year and the third-highest total all season.
Check back for updates to this story
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.