Bench provides a spark, but second-half Purdue run sends Huskers to another loss

Nebraska's bench played so well Saturday that four reserves became starters in the second half.
That group — Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Shamiel Stevenson, Kobe Webster and Yvan Ouedraogo — joined Trey McGowens to power the Husker men's basketball team to a 49-46 lead over Purdue with 13 minutes left at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
But from there Nebraska's offense went cold, Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic heated up, and the Boilermakers used a big second-half run to pull away from a largely pesky Husker squad for a 75-58 victory.
If a big chunk of what Nebraska wants to get out of the rest of this season is a look at who can provide what going into next year, Saturday perhaps provided a glimpse even in defeat.
"I was going to play the guys that I felt gave us the best chance to be competitive and win the game, and that's exactly what they did," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said of his reserves. "They played great basketball. They played together — that's the thing I liked about that group on both ends of the floor.
"You can just look at the plus/minus of our team tonight, and it'll show you that that was the group that deserved to be on the floor."
Thorbjarnarson and Stevenson both finished the game at plus-9, meaning Nebraska outscored Purdue by nine points when those two were on the floor. Webster and Ouedraogo were both plus-4.
Nebraska's starters looked decidedly different: minus-26, minus-10, minus-26, minus-27 and minus-10 for Dalano Banton, Trey McGowens, Teddy Allen, Lat Mayen and Derrick Walker, respectively.
After NU went up three with 13:14 left, Purdue outscored the Huskers 21-4 over the next six minutes to blow things open. The Boilermakers outscored NU 29-9 over the game's final 13 minutes.
"I still believe in (the starters), no doubt about it. They've given us good, quality minutes over the course of the season," Hoiberg said. "It was just a product of being right there, and then unfortunately not being able to finish over those last 10 minutes."
Purdue's initial run was fueled by Stefanovic, who hit four three-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half.
Stefanovic came into the game 4-for-22 from three-point range over his previous five games, 1-for-12 over his previous four and 0-for-7 over his previous three.
"We were in the game," Thorbjarnarson said. "And we miss four or five wide-open threes to keep it a game, and they come down and score; we can't let that affect us."
Stevenson, with 10 points, was the only Husker in double figures. Thorbjarnarson, Webster and McGowens each scored nine for NU.
With Thorbjarnarson, Stevenson, Webster, Ouedraogo and McGowens on the floor, Nebraska had runs of 10-2 and 11-2 in the first half to go into the break down 40-37.
It was an inspired effort by a group that has had its struggles this season, Thorbjarnarson chief among them. The senior had four rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal to go with his nine points, and looked like the player NU had for much of last season.
That group started the second half and outscored Purdue 5-0 out of the gate, including a Thorbjarnarson three-pointer, to put the Huskers in front before things began to fall apart.
Nebraska's starting five scored just 21 points, committed seven of NU's 11 turnovers and fell behind 12-4 to start the game, prompting Hoiberg to burn a timeout less than five minutes in. It was a rare slow start for a Nebraska team that has, as often as not, gotten out to early leads.
NU's bench meanwhile finished with 37 points, its most in a Big Ten game this year and the third-highest total all season.
