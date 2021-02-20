Bench provides a spark, but second-half Purdue run sends Huskers to another loss

Nebraska's starters looked decidedly different: minus-26, minus-10, minus-26, minus-27 and minus-10 for Dalano Banton, Trey McGowens, Teddy Allen, Lat Mayen and Derrick Walker, respectively.

After NU went up three with 13:14 left, Purdue outscored the Huskers 21-4 over the next six minutes to blow things open. The Boilermakers outscored NU 29-9 over the game's final 13 minutes.

"I still believe in (the starters), no doubt about it. They've given us good, quality minutes over the course of the season," Hoiberg said. "It was just a product of being right there, and then unfortunately not being able to finish over those last 10 minutes."

Purdue's initial run was fueled by Stefanovic, who hit four three-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half.

Stefanovic came into the game 4-for-22 from three-point range over his previous five games, 1-for-12 over his previous four and 0-for-7 over his previous three.

"We were in the game," Thorbjarnarson said. "And we miss four or five wide-open threes to keep it a game, and they come down and score; we can't let that affect us."

Stevenson, with 10 points, was the only Husker in double figures. Thorbjarnarson, Webster and McGowens each scored nine for NU.