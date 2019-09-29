Nebraska recruiting target and Bellevue West first-team Super-State junior point guard Chucky Hepburn, is leaving the state but staying in the Big Ten to play college basketball.
Hepburn announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he was committing to Wisconsin after taking an official visit to the Badgers over the weekend. He’d had a Nebraska offer for more than a year, and chose Wisconsin over the Huskers, Creighton and Minnesota.
As a sophomore, the 6-foot-1 Hepburn led Bellevue West to a 26-2 record and semifinal finish at the Class A state tournament by averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, five assists and 3.4 steals per game. Considered the top point guard in the state, Hepburn shot 54 percent from inside the three-point arc and hit late game-winning three-pointers during the regular season to beat state tournament qualifiers Kearney and Creighton Prep.
Hepburn, a three-star recruit nationally by Rivals, is No. 125 overall in the class of 2021 and the No. 28 point guard.