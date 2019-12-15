Behind Mack's triple-double, Huskers knock off Purdue

Two days after a heartbreaking road loss, the Nebraska men's basketball team came home and put together a program-building win.
Cam Mack had Nebraska's first-ever triple-double, and the Huskers led for the game's final 25 minutes to knock off Purdue 70-56 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on a snowy Sunday.
The victory broke a three-game losing streak. And combined with NU's effort at Indiana in a 96-90 defeat on Friday, a season that started slow suddenly appears to have some spark.
Mack finished with 11 points 10 rebounds and 12 assists, pulling a rebound away from Kevin Cross in the final minute to secure the program's first triple-double.
Dachon Burke led Nebraska (5-6, 1-1 Big Ten) with 18 points, hitting four three-pointers and pulling down seven rebounds. Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in 13 points and five boards.
Nebraska hit 11 three-pointers, and its 70 points tied the most Purdue has allowed in a game this season.
