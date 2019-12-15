You are the owner of this article.
Behind Mack's triple-double, Huskers knock off Purdue
Behind Mack's triple-double, Huskers knock off Purdue

Two days after a heartbreaking road loss, the Nebraska men's basketball team came home and put together a program-building win.

Cam Mack had Nebraska's first-ever triple-double, and the Huskers led for the game's final 25 minutes to knock off Purdue 70-56 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on a snowy Sunday.

The victory broke a three-game losing streak. And combined with NU's effort at Indiana in a 96-90 defeat on Friday, a season that started slow suddenly appears to have some spark.

Mack finished with 11 points 10 rebounds and 12 assists, pulling a rebound away from Kevin Cross in the final minute to secure the program's first triple-double.

Dachon Burke led Nebraska (5-6, 1-1 Big Ten) with 18 points, hitting four three-pointers and pulling down seven rebounds. Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in 13 points and five boards.

Nebraska hit 11 three-pointers, and its 70 points tied the most Purdue has allowed in a game this season.

Check back for updates to this story and photos from the game.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

