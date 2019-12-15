Behind Mack's triple-double, Huskers knock off Purdue

Two days after a heartbreaking road loss, the Nebraska men's basketball team came home and put together a program-building win.

Cam Mack had Nebraska's first-ever triple-double, and the Huskers led for the game's final 25 minutes to knock off Purdue 70-56 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on a snowy Sunday.

The victory broke a three-game losing streak. And combined with NU's effort at Indiana in a 96-90 defeat on Friday, a season that started slow suddenly appears to have some spark.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mack finished with 11 points 10 rebounds and 12 assists, pulling a rebound away from Kevin Cross in the final minute to secure the program's first triple-double.

Dachon Burke led Nebraska (5-6, 1-1 Big Ten) with 18 points, hitting four three-pointers and pulling down seven rebounds. Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in 13 points and five boards.

Nebraska hit 11 three-pointers, and its 70 points tied the most Purdue has allowed in a game this season.

Check back for updates to this story and photos from the game.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.