Before rapper G Herbo takes the stage, Huskers look to show off their stars in front of PBA crowd

There are a lot of ways to look at Friday's Opening Night with Husker Hoops event, but Lat Mayen probably sums it up better than anyone.

"It’s going to be fun, man," the junior forward said earlier this week.

The event will mark the first time in more than a year and a half that fans will be able to watch the Huskers in person at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The last time was March 1, 2020, when the men's team played its 2019-20 regular-season finale against Northwestern.

"It’s just fun. Fun for the whole (state) of Nebraska and it's fun for us because of last year and not being able to have fans due to COVID, and actually not even being able to have Opening Night due to COVID," senior forward Derrick Walker said. "So just being able to play in front of our fans and show our fans that the season’s here and we’re ready."

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30, and will include scrimmages with both the men's and women's teams, along with introductions of both squads and remarks from men's coach Fred Hoiberg and women's coach Amy Williams. The event wraps up with a performance by rapper G Herbo beginning at 9:30.

Fans can attend by registering for free 100-level tickets on huskers.com/tickets.